Snowmobile trails still closed across south central Wisconsin

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials are encouraging snowmobile safety ahead of the season in southern Wisconsin.
Marty Stone, DNR Conservation Warden and Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator, said in a media briefing Thursday that the law enforcement initiative Think Smart Before You Start reminds snowmobile riders to keep safety at the forefront.
“Safe operation on all trails will lead to everyone enjoying the trails,” Stone said.
He said in the briefing held on Zoom that Wisconsin had 13 fatal snowmobiles crashes in 2021 with 70% involving alcohol. The DNR reported 19 fatalities between the months of January and March of 2020. Stone said the top three contributors to snowmobile crashes in Wisconsin are alcohol, excessive speed and operator error.
“Safety is an important part of the ride. Remember to always wear a helmet and have safety gear,” Stone said. “Don’t drink and ride.”
Stone also advised snowmobile riders to remain on routes and not divert from the trail.
“If you leave the trail, that’s trespassing,” Stone said.
“Travel with a friend if you can, tell family and friends where you’re going,” Stone said. “Carry a first aid kit when riding with food and water and possible a blanket.”
He said riders should make sure to have a cell phone when on the trails and have GPS activated on their phones in case of an emergency.
April Dombroski, DNR Recreational Safety and Outdoor Skills Section Chief, was also a part of the briefing. She reminded riders need to take the DNR safety course which is available online or in-person. After completing the course, riders will receive their certification to ride on snowmobile trails.
Information on the course and requirements can be found on the DNR website.
Dombroski said anyone over the age of 12 years of age or born after 1985 needs to be certified.
“Operators must carry that certification with them when riding and need to present that to wardens or law enforcement when asked,” Dombroski said.
If people see someone violating snowmobile regulations on or off the trails Dombroski said to call or text the DNR violation tipline at 800-847-9367.
“These trails would not be open without the snowmobile clubs and private landowners,” Dombroski said. “Let’s do our part and keep the trails open this season. We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable snowmobile season.”
Stone said most of the trails that are open are in counties in the northern part of the state. He said it is not uncommon for snowmobile trails to not open until mid-January.
“I’m based in Madison and we often don’t get enough of a base until a few weeks into January,” Stone said.
Stone was asked about how to know if trails are open and he said the best way to find out information about trails is to contact local clubs because they are in charge of grooming and upkeep of the trails.
Trails in Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Juneau and Sauk counties remain closed according to the local clubs and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism Snow Report. On Thursday afternoon the report, which is an interactive map of all 72 Wisconsin counties, showed 20 counties have trails open all but one, Monroe County, is located in Northern Wisconsin. Monroe County trails are open, but the report says trails are in poor condition.
Adams County has 223 miles of State funded trails that twist through forest and farmland. The snow report states the trails in Adams County are closed and not groomed, however they do have three to five inches of snow currently. Riders can call the Adams County Parks/Recreation and Trails Department at 608-339-4230 for trail information.
Columbia County trails are groomed and maintained by the Columbia County Association of Snowmobile Clubs. There are 10 clubs within Columbia County, these clubs are based in Lodi, Arlington/Poynette, Wisconsin Dells, Pardeeville/Wyocena, Portage, Rio, Cambria, Columbus/Fall River, Doylestown and Randolph. A trail map for Columbia County Snowmobile clubs trails can be found on the CCASC website, ccasc.org. The CCASC hotline is 608-227-7433 to check trail status in Columbia County.
Dodge County has five snowmobile trail zones of 320 miles of county trails and 180 miles of club trails with maps available on the county website. The county also has a trail conditions hotline, 920-386-3705, that riders can call to hear an automated message regarding trail conditions.
Juneau County has over 240 miles of snowmobile trails and are maintained by seven clubs within the county. The county also has an automated message hotline, 608-562-5737, to check status of Juneau County Trails.
Sauk County has around 211 miles of snowmobile trails that loop through a majority of villages. Trails are maintained by the Association of Sauk County Snowmobile Clubs and the club website has trail maps to view. The county has a trail hotline, 608-985-4766, to check trail status.