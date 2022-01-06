Snowmobile trails still closed across south central Wisconsin

Stone said most of the trails that are open are in counties in the northern part of the state. He said it is not uncommon for snowmobile trails to not open until mid-January.

“I’m based in Madison and we often don’t get enough of a base until a few weeks into January,” Stone said.

Stone was asked about how to know if trails are open and he said the best way to find out information about trails is to contact local clubs because they are in charge of grooming and upkeep of the trails.

Trails in Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Juneau and Sauk counties remain closed according to the local clubs and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism Snow Report. On Thursday afternoon the report, which is an interactive map of all 72 Wisconsin counties, showed 20 counties have trails open all but one, Monroe County, is located in Northern Wisconsin. Monroe County trails are open, but the report says trails are in poor condition.