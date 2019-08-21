Bicyclists and pedestrians stand to benefit with a 500-foot trail bridge over the Wisconsin River between Dane and Sauk Counties being considered, but they’re not the only ones.
Dane County Director of the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs Sam Landes said snowmobilers would directly benefit from a bridge in Sauk Prairie, especially given the fact that other options for crossing the river are far from ideal.
“When you have a major river like the Wisconsin River, it becomes more difficult to find a safe crossing,” Landes said. “(Current options are) legal and usable, but hardly conducive to riding a snowmobile.”
Snowmobilers have to cross a bridge in Wisconsin Dells, subjecting their vehicles to long stretches of pavement, which is not ideal.
Landes said some snowmobilers even opt to cross over ice on Lake Wisconsin, which is unsafe.
The potential bridge is currently undergoing a feasibility study conducted by MSA through the Great Sauk Trail Commission. The cost of the study is capped at $80,000, with Sauk and Dane counties contributing $40,000 each. The total cost so far is $78,825.
The proposed location of the bridge is the former site of a 100-year-old Sauk City rail bridge, which was demolished in 2018 following years of disuse. A small portion of the rail bridge still exists on the Sauk County side, but it will not likely be salvageable.
The 13-mile multi-use Great Sauk State Trail connects the Sauk Prairie community to Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area. In Dane County, Walking Iron Trail near the Village of Mazomanie is planned to develop a combination of rails-to-trail conversion with shared trail-rail use of state-owned land under long-term lease.
Landes said the bridge would help connect snowmobile funded trail 34 and trail 21.
“We have 25,000 miles of snowmobile trails,” Landes said. “It’s very similar to roads… we have 615, we have 40,000 family members.”
Snowmobilers can travel as far as a full size vehicle during the winter.
“I’ve driven from here (in Sauk City) to Hurley, Wisconsin, which was 325 miles, one day,” said Honey Creek Snowmobile Club Vice President Derek Yanke. “Anywhere in the state you want to go, you can go on a snowmobile.”
Businesses in towns seeing snowmobile traffic can benefit.
Landes said he has seen estimates of snowmobilers spending $150-295 per day as they travel from town to town.
“Even Governor Thompson, back when he was governor, called it a billion dollar sport,” Landes said.
Another benefit comes in the form of volunteer labor. Snowmobile clubs maintain local trails at no cost to the municipalities they run through.
“If we’re allowed on it, that club will be maintaining it in the winter time,” Landes said.
Adding a convenient crossing over the Wisconsin River would potentially increase snowmobile traffic overall, Yanke said. He knows snowmobilers who avoid the area and choose other routes because of the inconveniences currently associated with crossing the river. If that were to change, more trips might be taken in the area.
Two public input sessions, one in Sauk County and one in Dane County, are planned for October.
A final report from MSA is due by Dec. 31.
