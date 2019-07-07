Soaking in the sun

A trumpeter swan looks over her cygnets Sunday afternoon on a mudflat near Highway 49. The Horicon National Wildlife Refuge Auto Tour and Walking Trails, east of Waupun, are closed this summer for road repaving. Birdwatchers and hikers can contact the refuge office at 920-387-2658 or visit fws.gov/refuge/horicon for alternative locations to enjoy the Horicon Marsh.
