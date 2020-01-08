Solar farm energy will help power Columbus homes and businesses

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin voted to approve the Point Beach Solar Energy Center, according to a press release from Columbus Water and Light. Pending the Commission’s final written order, this allows NextEra Energy Resources’ project affiliate to move forward in building the 100-megawatt photovoltaic solar energy generating facility, which will be located in Manitowoc County.

Energy from the project will be sold to WPPI Energy, a member-owned, not-for-profit wholesale power company headquartered in Sun Prairie. Columbus Water and Light is a member of WPPI Energy, and the clean energy produced by the solar farm will help power homes and businesses in Columbus. The addition of the project will put WPPI Energy on track for around a 37% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2025.

“This solar energy farm adds diversity to our power supply portfolio in a way that’s more cost-effective than other opportunities currently available to us,” said Mike Peters, President and CEO of WPPI Energy. “In addition, WPPI Energy has achieved significant emissions reductions over the past 10 years, and this project will help us continue that effort.”

The Point Beach Solar farm will create 300-400 jobs during its construction period starting in August 2020, and is expected to be completed by October 2021. The project will also generate increased tax revenue for the state.