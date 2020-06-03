Some governing bodies in Sauk, Columbia counties 'get back to normal'; others stay virtual

Whether governing bodies in Sauk and Columbia counties are getting “back to normal” or continuing with virtual and hybrid options varies by board, though the largest ones have already convened in person.
Both county boards brought their members together for meetings in late May, their first in-person gatherings since March. Sauk County Board Chairman Tim McCumber said the 31 supervisors are trying to “get back to normal,” while accommodating members’ social distancing efforts in the boardroom. He cited “huge turnover” as a reason it’s important to meet in person and said he’s expecting almost full attendance at the next meeting.
“These are personalities who’ve never worked together at all and it’s a challenge to do that and develop the working relations you need over the internet, so a lot of them really, really wanted to start working together, getting to know each other. And I think it’ll help us with the relationship dynamic going forward,” McCumber said.
He’s also encouraging committee leaders to hold their meetings in person, but said some are still choosing to participate remotely.
Unless COVID-19 infection rates change, Columbia County Board Chairman Vern Gove said he doesn’t plan on returning to virtual meetings because supervisors can distance themselves 6 feet apart in the boardroom. He noted that two adjacent conference rooms can be opened up to allow enough space for the roughly 50 supervisors and department heads, as well as members of the public.
“At county board the other day, I brought it up,” Gove said of the decision on how to hold meetings. “I wanted to get the other supervisors’ input on how we should proceed next month, and the only ones that spoke up were the ones that wanted to go back to having” it in person.
County staff, board members and the public all “expressed a little bit of remote-work fatigue” after being shut down for a couple of months, said Columbia County Corporation Counsel Joe Ruf. Many supervisors wanted to get back to work and few were using the available video conferencing options.
“They felt it (board meetings) will work, as remote, but it just didn’t feel as effective,” Ruf said.
The Portage School Board also will return to meeting in person this month, but will limit it to its members and one or two administrators to keep the total under 10 and to follow social distancing guidelines, said President Steve Pate. The public will be allowed to watch in a different room of the administrative building.
Pate said the board members found it hard to communicate at the last meeting, where three attended in person and the rest participated via teleconferencing.
Portage and Baraboo city councils are continuing virtual meetings. Portage Mayor Rick Dodd said teleconferencing will continue through the end of June, at which time the council will consider whether to extend the emergency declaration.
“We’re actually fairly safe, but we don’t want to take the risk,” Dodd said, referencing the county’s steady number of positive COVID-19 cases. Teleconferencing has been going “rather well,” he added.
In Baraboo, the council has been using Microsoft Teams to conduct virtual meetings, which are also broadcast live on a local cable channel and can be watched in the mostly empty council chambers at City Hall. Mayor Mike Palm said they will continue that way until July unless the council decides to change it.
“It’s worked remarkably well,” Palm said of the current setup, though he noted there was a learning curve for members.
The Baraboo School Board has adopted a hybrid method of holding meetings where at least four members attend in person and the rest participate via video conference. President Kevin Vodak echoed Palm, saying there were some difficulties at first that have since smoothed out
“In the beginning, we were trying to limit it to a quorum of the board (physically present) and I think everybody was comfortable with that for the time being, but it’s getting to the point that there are board members that -- especially the new board members -- that would really like to be there. They really don’t want to watch it on a video,” Vodak said.
Now, he leaves in-person attendance to their discretion. Vodak said he expects to continue the virtual broadcasts of regular board meetings for the “foreseeable future,” but more board members may start attending in person.
“Some people feel comfortable coming, some people don’t feel comfortable coming, some of that’s changing and, you know, it’s not up to me to decide for them whether they want to be here or not,” he said.
Each of the governing bodies are leaving the decision on whether to wear a mask at meetings to the individual. Most leaders saying they encourage but don’t require it.
“I think that’s a personal decision,” Palm said. “We’re not going to tell anybody that they have to wear a mask; we’re not going to tell anybody that they shouldn’t wear a mask.”
Gove said Columbia County supplies masks and gloves at the door but doesn’t require their use, “because that’s the way I do stuff. I go by what the committees tell me to do.” Ruf noted the practical concern that mandating mask use would mean they have to provide them for everyone and don’t know whether they would have enough.
Supervisors are doing well following distancing guidelines that Public Health Officer Susan Lorenz presented to the board, they said.
McCumber said he’s “really strongly encouraging” masks, but didn’t feel comfortable mandating their use when he can’t wear one himself for long periods because of his asthma. Some members of the Sauk County Board sat in their usual seats near each other at the last meeting, while others spread out more.
“You walk that really fine line of leading by example, but at the same time recognizing, you know, as a government entity we have to get our work done,” McCumber said. “And so we’re balancing everything as best as ... I think we can and we’ll move forward and hopefully it doesn’t get any worse.”
Rohrbecks take oath of office
Vern Gove sworn in (copy)
Sauk County Board swearing in (copy)
052020-bara-news-task-force
School Board meeting
Tom Kolb
043020-bara-news-investigation-02 (copy)
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
042920-bara-news-school-board-oath-02
Mark Hahn
Dennis Nachreiner
Portage Common Council members sworn in
Supervisors take the oath
Columbia County supervisors sworn in
041620-bara-news-school-board
Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf
City Administrator Kennie Downing
Mayor Mike Palm
040320-port-news-declare
County officials social distance (copy)
Social shift
Council separation
Council adjusts to pandemic rules
Laura Walczak, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital
Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm
Baraboo City Administrator Kennie Downing
Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther
Sauk County Board emergency
Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf
Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve
Jess Phalen, county nurse
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.