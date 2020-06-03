Some governing bodies in Sauk, Columbia counties 'get back to normal'; others stay virtual

“We’re actually fairly safe, but we don’t want to take the risk,” Dodd said, referencing the county’s steady number of positive COVID-19 cases. Teleconferencing has been going “rather well,” he added.

In Baraboo, the council has been using Microsoft Teams to conduct virtual meetings, which are also broadcast live on a local cable channel and can be watched in the mostly empty council chambers at City Hall. Mayor Mike Palm said they will continue that way until July unless the council decides to change it.

“It’s worked remarkably well,” Palm said of the current setup, though he noted there was a learning curve for members.

The Baraboo School Board has adopted a hybrid method of holding meetings where at least four members attend in person and the rest participate via video conference. President Kevin Vodak echoed Palm, saying there were some difficulties at first that have since smoothed out

“In the beginning, we were trying to limit it to a quorum of the board (physically present) and I think everybody was comfortable with that for the time being, but it’s getting to the point that there are board members that -- especially the new board members -- that would really like to be there. They really don’t want to watch it on a video,” Vodak said.