UPDATED: Some names released in Sauk County crash where students died

The names of the adults in a deadly crash in Sauk County Friday were revealed in a press release Monday from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
The driver of the vehicle was Atreyu E. Ortiz, age 20, of rural Baraboo. Ortiz was deceased upon the arrival of first responders.
The front passenger seat occupant was a 17-year-old female from Baraboo. She was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a regional medical center in Madison by UW Medflight. She died from injuries sustained in the crash the following day, Oct. 30.
The rear middle seat passenger was a 17-year-old male from rural Baraboo. He was extricated from the vehicle and first responders provided emergency medical care. The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene. An obituary for Adlai Estes as well as social media posts from Baraboo wrestling confirmed his death in the crash.
The rear left passenger was a 17-year-old female from Baraboo. She was extricated from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
The rear right passenger was Roy S. Goodbear, age 21, of Madison, Wisconsin. Goodbear was extricated from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to a local hospital for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
The crash involved a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt that had been traveling north on County Highway A in the town of Fairfield. The vehicle swerved right and entered the east side ditch, rotating clockwise as it continued to travel north leading with the vehicle’s driver’s side. The vehicle then struck a tree, causing significant damage. Due to the structural damage and compromised passenger compartment, emergency responders had to extricate the five trapped occupants from the vehicle.
The preliminary investigation revealed that speed and driver strategy were causal factors in this crash. The investigation into other contributing factors is ongoing pending further analysis. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team, Patrol and Detective Divisions are continuing the investigation into this crash.
The three 17-year-olds involved in this crash are members of the senior class at Baraboo High School.
Baraboo School District Superintendent Rainey Briggs declined to release the students’ names Monday but said the district will release them within the “next day or so,” along with statements from parents.
He said the district is pulling most of its counselors from other buildings to help provide support at BHS, and three neighboring districts -- Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Sauk Prairie -- have sent six counselors to help for a day or two. BHS has a system for students to ask for support or to speak with someone, Briggs said, and staff can get counseling through the district’s employee assistance program.