UPDATED: Some names released in Sauk County crash where students died

The crash involved a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt that had been traveling north on County Highway A in the town of Fairfield. The vehicle swerved right and entered the east side ditch, rotating clockwise as it continued to travel north leading with the vehicle’s driver’s side. The vehicle then struck a tree, causing significant damage. Due to the structural damage and compromised passenger compartment, emergency responders had to extricate the five trapped occupants from the vehicle.

The preliminary investigation revealed that speed and driver strategy were causal factors in this crash. The investigation into other contributing factors is ongoing pending further analysis. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team, Patrol and Detective Divisions are continuing the investigation into this crash.

The three 17-year-olds involved in this crash are members of the senior class at Baraboo High School.

Baraboo School District Superintendent Rainey Briggs declined to release the students’ names Monday but said the district will release them within the “next day or so,” along with statements from parents.