Somers takes on role as Clearview leader

JUNEAU – Dodge County’s Clearview Nursing Home has a new person in charge.
Ed Somers applied for the position in January and officially began his duties April 23. He fills the position of Deanna Wilson, who resigned in December of 2019. Lori Kurutz was guiding the facility as interim director until a replacement for Wilson could be found. Both follow former executive director Jane Hooper who developed the facility over her 30-plus years there.
Somers first discovered his chosen field while working at Mount Carmel on the south side of Milwaukee.
“I started at a nursing home when I was 17 as a custodian,” Somers said. “I was in high school and really enjoyed working there. I talked to the assistant administrator about career opportunities and moved on from there.”
He obtained a bachelor of economics degree from UW-Milwaukee and a master of healthcare administration degree from Cardinal Stritch University, always staying close to his chosen field. He worked jobs in the private and public sectors, eventually moving to a position as assistant administrator. That was followed by a tenure as administrator of a facility in Brookfield, and then administrator of Samaritan Nursing Home in Washington County. He remained there for 15 years.
That was followed by a stint doing a strategic management project at Shore Haven in Oconomowoc.
“I would have applied (to Clearview) no matter where I was,” Somers said. “I knew Jane Hooper and was aware of the good work that was being done here. The population Clearview serves and the mission it pursues clearly align with my own beliefs. They have such a great program, especially the brain injury unit which is the finest in the state.”
Another plus is the closeness to his home in the town of Erin. He and his wife are the parents of two teenage boys. One of them will be graduating soon from Hartford Union High School.
“This is the shortest commute I’ve had in the past 20 years,” he said. “If you stood on the town of Ashippun border you could spit on my house.”
Running a facility as big as Clearview might seem daunting to some, but not to Somers.
“I am very excited about it,” he said. “Very, very excited. It’s kind of a culmination of all my interests in this field.”
His mission is simple: “Just to continue upholding the great reputation of Clearview and to do what we can to improve the quality of life for the safety net population that we serve. We strive to insure the services we provide remain available for them, and to help make their lives as full as possible.”
COVID-19 provides a unique set of obstacles, especially in a facility like Clearview.
“The biggest challenge both personally and professionally is not allowing visitors to come into the building,” Somers said. “It is very important for us to have that family tie for our residents. To take that away is very hard to do.”
The family has two dogs. Ed’s hobbies include biking and restoring classic cars -- a hobby he shares with his four brothers.
“John and I both have old Buicks,” Ed said. “It’s a nice relaxing hobby -- going out in the garage and tinkering under cars.”
