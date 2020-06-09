Somers takes on role as Clearview leader

“I would have applied (to Clearview) no matter where I was,” Somers said. “I knew Jane Hooper and was aware of the good work that was being done here. The population Clearview serves and the mission it pursues clearly align with my own beliefs. They have such a great program, especially the brain injury unit which is the finest in the state.”

Another plus is the closeness to his home in the town of Erin. He and his wife are the parents of two teenage boys. One of them will be graduating soon from Hartford Union High School.

“This is the shortest commute I’ve had in the past 20 years,” he said. “If you stood on the town of Ashippun border you could spit on my house.”

Running a facility as big as Clearview might seem daunting to some, but not to Somers.

“I am very excited about it,” he said. “Very, very excited. It’s kind of a culmination of all my interests in this field.”

His mission is simple: “Just to continue upholding the great reputation of Clearview and to do what we can to improve the quality of life for the safety net population that we serve. We strive to insure the services we provide remain available for them, and to help make their lives as full as possible.”