Soup lunch helps seniors: Fundraiser supports nutrition program

Tickets are selling fast for the third annual “Empty Bowls” fundraiser that will take place at Wayland Academy, 101 N. University Ave., on Sunday, Feb. 23
Proceeds benefit one local food-based charity per year.
“In the past we have donated to the PAVE pantry, the Dodge County Food Pantry, and this year we are working with Dodge County to donate to the Senior Nutrition Program (including Meals on Wheels),” said Resident Artist/Fine Arts Chair Justin Behm.
Behm makes the pottery bowls that Wayland students in the Art Club glaze and decorate. Students are already hard at work during open studio time preparing the bowls for decoration. At a luncheon in February attendees will receive one of the unique bowls as part of their ticket.
“We are so happy to be putting on this event again,” Behm said. “The kids get so excited about helping the community, especially in such a unique and rewarding way.”
Last year, the club raised $2,500 with all 100 bowls sold. A total of $5,000 has been donated so far.
This year, the club will work on 100 bowls for a collection goal of $2,500.
Students are also working concessions at campus sporting events to help raise to money necessary for the event so all the proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the Senior Nutrition Program.
According to Jackie Delarosa, Dodge County Transportation and Nutrition Supervisor, the program serves 175 to 200 meals per day. The Aging and Disability Resource Center has seven dining centers and nine home delivered meal routes available to older persons in the community. The nutritious noon lunches provide a third of the United States Department of Agriculture recommended daily requirements.
Meals are served five days a week (Monday through Friday) except holidays.
Tickets for the Feb. 23 event in Pickard Dining Hall are available at Rechek’s Food Pride, 609 N. Spring St., for $25 each. The luncheon will be served from 1 to 3 p.m., with a limited number of bowls available. The ticket includes the bowl, soup, bread and a drink.
