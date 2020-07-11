South Center Road resurfacing to begin soon in Beaver Dam

One more road project is set to start in Beaver Dam soon.
Todd Janssen, the city’s director of engineering, said the upcoming South Center Road resurfacing project is expected to begin the week of July 20. The construction schedule will depend on weather. The road will be closed to through traffic during the project, which is expected to be finished by Sept. 1. The road will be reconstructed from McIntosh Drive to Highway 151, near the Apple Valley Subdivision.
South Center Street becomes South Center Road as it leaves the city limits.
The South Center Road project will involve replacing the asphalt pavement, gravel shouldering and pavement markings. The Common Council approved a contract with Northeast Asphalt of Fond du Lac to complete the project for $82,300 in May.
As for the major South Spring Street reconstruction project, according to the city’s engineering firm MSA, the underground utility portions are almost done, with the David Street intersection going north portion and a few other laterals remaining to be finished. Paving crews have been working at both ends of the project area, which runs from Mill Street to Judson Drive. Grading crews and paving crews will be out next week.
The city received a $1 million grant for the multimillion dollar project, which is expected to be completed in October. Construction began in March.
Prospect Avenue in Beaver Dam is being reconstructed from Eilbes Avenue to North Crystal Lake Road with safety and functional improvements. Construction is expected to be complete by Aug. 31 and the project area will be closed to traffic.
Two other 2020 road projects in Beaver Dam are basically complete: Roosevelt Drive, which was reconstructed from Park Avenue to Webster Street, and West Burnett Street, which was reconstructed from Center Street to York Street.
The Common Council makes a final decision on which major projects and purchases to borrow for, including road reconstruction, every year in the fall. The council will pick projects for 2021 at a later date.
