South-central Wisconsin holiday gift guide

Holiday shoppers still looking for the perfect present for a loved one need look no further than local businesses, who will help find that one of a kind gift while also offering the personal service you cannot find online.
Reedsburg
Located at 200 East Main St. in downtown Reedsburg, Antiques on Main offers many antiques, vintage collectables and upcycled items from jewelry to dishware and other memorabilia. Owner Sarah Riedel said giving a vintage item can bring back memories or add to a collection, especially during the holiday season.
“I think giving the gift of vintage is an opportunity to give something timeless and unique,” Riedel said.
Riedel said one of the popular gift items around the holidays at the store is vintage Christmas glass ornaments to decorate the tree because of the memories associated with the treasurers.
“Most moms or grandmas now had these on their tree and the fact they survived overtime they were treasured,” Riedel said. “People wrap them up over Christmas and carefully put them away.”
Most of the ornaments range from $1 a piece to $10-$12, depending on popularity and brand. Riedel said another reason the ornaments are popular is the way the light reflects off the ornaments and the different colors.
For those looking to give a gift to a collector, Antiques on Main has several antique advertising signs – like a double-sided porcelain Phillips 66 sign and a Pepsi menu board. Not only does it bring back memories, but can also be used as decorations for a home or business, Riedel said. Prices range from $50 to several hundred dollars, depending on condition and age, she said.
If you’re stumped on what to get someone for the holidays, Riedel said antique dishware makes a unique gift item, either to serve food and beverages or a collector item. Vintage teacups and saucers are the most popular at the store, she said. Cost for dishware at Antiques on Main is between $1 to about $20 to $30, Riedel said.
“Who doesn’t love a beautiful teacup to have tea with?” Riedel said. “Start them on a collection.”
For those looking for appliances, Fearing’s Appliances at 106 East Main St. offers a variety of brands of stoves, washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers and microwaves. Owner Dan Fearing said appliances are popular to purchase around the holidays to replace ones not working in the home.
“A husband will buy a new dishwasher for a Christmas present or a new stove,” Fearing said.
The main brands the store offers are Maytag, KitchenAid, Whirlpool and Speed Queen washing machines and dryers, Fearing said.
Fearing said purchasing an appliance includes the cost of delivery within a 20-mile radius from the store, installation and a lesson on how to use it. Discounts are given if you bring your own vehicle to haul the appliance home, he said.
For those looking to purchase homemade gifts, Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile at 273 East Main St. offers a variety of items from baked goods, meats and cheeses to paintings, clothing and decor. Owner Betti Jo Dorava said products the store also carries include handmade soaps, resale items, new clothing, accessories and furniture.
Almost every item in the store are made by local vendors within Reedsburg’s surrounding area.
“When you support Lucy’s you’re supporting over 50 vendors and artists in their own little business,” Dorava said.
Dorava said some items in the store that would make great Christmas gifts include custom woodwork items, like a decorated sled made by a vendor in Janesville to place outside or inside a home or a handmade cutting board and turn style table made out of different types of wood by a vendor from Loganville. Dorava said the cutting boards and turn style tables are like “a piece of art on your table” but something useful.
Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile has handmade decorated soaps made by a vendor in Baraboo with goat milk, hemp, essential oils and does not contain detergent, Dorava said. Some soaps are fragrance free she said. Dorava said gift packaging is available and can make are great for co-workers, teachers or family. Prices range from $2.75 to $5.75 each.
The store has weighted blankets, yoga socks and hats made by a vendor from Baraboo. The weighted blankets are made with polyester plastic pellets, BPA free and are washable, Dorava said. Cost for the hats and yoga socks are $20 each while the weighted blankets are $75.
Dorava said the store can help with personal shopping and can make gift baskets with an assortment of items in the store.
For those who want to give a homemade baked item for the holidays without the hassle of making one, Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile is taking orders for pies, cookies and cheeses, coffees and other bakery items. Dorava said a lot of the vendors selling items in her store will conduct custom orders and can place an order by calling Dorava at 608-768-3000 or stop in.
Juneau County
The 4 Seasons Floral shop in downtown Mauston takes their name seriously, offering arrangements for every season, including the holiday season.
“We have a little bit of everything, from plants, poinsettias, to Christmas cactuses,” said Kaitlyn Lenorud of 4 Seasons Floral.
Lenorud says some of the most popular items for the season are the centerpieces and the variety of vases the shop offers.
“There are a lot of people out of town who can’t be with their loved ones, so they’ll send a centerpiece to put on the table,” Lenorud said.
The floral shop offers a line of Thomas Kincaid vases, which light up.
“It’s something to keep after the flowers die, and there’s a new one every year that some people like to collect,” Lenorud said.
Business hours for 4 Seasons Floral, 235 E. State St., Mauston, are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Pricing varies by item, and delivery is offered on orders over $30.
For those who are looking to light up their holiday season with some entertainment, The Fun Company Game Room Store in New Lisbon has numerous options.
From arcade machines to dart boards, and pool tables to grills, the Fun Company tries its best to offer something for the kid inside everyone.
“Everything we have here is a great gift… but our dart boards and jukeboxes are the most popular right now,” said The Fun Company’s Sarah Stark.
Stark says the store offers presents for any budget, from $5 to a couple thousand dollars.
“Arcade machines, darts, and pool tables are always great for families,” Stark said. “You can come together and have fun making memories, and they are something to do even in bad weather.”
With winter getting into full swing, Stark notes that many potential recipients of gifts might be in pool or dart leagues. The Fun Company offers full lines of accessories which are “great for league practice,” according to Stark.
The Fun Company Game Room Store, 900 S. Monroe St., New Lisbon, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Necedah True Value offers gifts from the practical to the decorative this holiday season.
According to manager Tom Sturek, the store has an entire lineup of 1-stage and 2-stage snow blowers that would make great gifts for any Wisconsinite.
“Winter is coming, and you don’t want to be caught off guard,” Sturek said. “It’s better to have a snow blower and not need it than to need one and not have one.”
Snow blowers range from $400-$600 for 1-stage models, and from $1,100-$2,000 for 2-stage models.
For those who like to show off their festive side, True Value offers both electric and artificial Christmas trees at prices of $100-$240. Sturek says they make good gifts as they are easy to set up, easy to store, and they do not take up a lot of space.
“Our electric trees are really popular for college kids,” Sturek said. “They’re easy for dorm rooms or shared apartments, and they’re a little more trendy.”
New this year at True Value are a large selection of guns, which Sturek says is the ideal gift. True Value began offering firearms in September.
“I’ve never met a man who wouldn’t love a gun for a Christmas present,” Sturek said. “They’ll never not like a gun, but they’ll always be surprised.”
True Value has handguns, shotguns, rifles, and accessories on offer, with prices ranging from $250-$1,200.
Located at 205 S. Main Street, Necedah, True Value is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays.
Wisconsin Dells
Consumers looking for a versatile stocking-stuffer at Christmas this year need look no further than the Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau and their Wisconsin Dells gift card.
The card, which is available for sale both at wisdells.com and at the WDVCB office on Superior Street, is valid at more than 200 area businesses. According to bureau communications director Leah Hauck, the card is great for both residents and visitors alike.
“It’s great for anyone who wants to come here, a great, easy way to get pre-loaded money for businesses,” Hauck said.
Participating businesses include Chula Vista Resort, Just-A-Game Fieldhouse and Noah’s Ark. Until Dec. 13, the bureau is running a special promotion for the gift cards. According to Hauck, for every $100 loaded onto the gift card, the purchaser receives a $5 bonus balance.
“We recommend if you want to get it before Christmas, order it by (Dec. 15),” Hauck said. “It does take seven to 10 business days to process.”
If you’re on the lookout for gifts for your sweet tooth, the Dells’ Goody Goody Gum Drop provides. Open in three locations across the Dells, the candy shop offers a wide variety of holiday gifts.
The downtown location, at 410 Broadway, has an air of Christmas around it 365 days a year. The store has three separate sections: the candy store, a gift shop behind it and at the back, a year-round Christmas store. According to gift shop buyer Linda Johnson, the store likes to take a grab-bag approach to selecting its merchandise.
“It’s the same thing as the candy store,” Johnson said. “We have a little bit of everything for everyone.”
Whether you’re in the market for a chocolate-covered Oreo decorated with a snowman or a porcelain Disney figurine, Goody Goody Gum Drop has something to put in your stocking.
If you’re looking to give the gift of relaxation this holiday season, look no further than Sundara Inn and Spa. Located at 920 Canyon Road in the Dells, Sundara was voted fourth in Travel+Leisure magazine’s “World’s Best of 2018” list by readers. According to Sundara’s public relations head Carla Minsky, the spa offers a wide range of products and services for the holidays.
Minsky said the spa’s line of signature products were produced in conjunction with Dr. Entela Bua from Bua Organics in Middleton. All of the products are made fresh with Wisconsin-grown ingredients.
“Dr. Bua, who had a long career at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and whose research focused on aging, nutrition and exercise, makes the products in small batches, allowing for great attention to detail while also enhancing efficacy and freshness,” Minsky said in a press release.
Sundara also offers a holiday sale for their gift cards. Between now and Christmas Day, a $250 gift card nets the buyer a $25 voucher.