South-central Wisconsin holiday gift guide

The floral shop offers a line of Thomas Kincaid vases, which light up.

“It’s something to keep after the flowers die, and there’s a new one every year that some people like to collect,” Lenorud said.

Business hours for 4 Seasons Floral, 235 E. State St., Mauston, are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Pricing varies by item, and delivery is offered on orders over $30.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For those who are looking to light up their holiday season with some entertainment, The Fun Company Game Room Store in New Lisbon has numerous options.

From arcade machines to dart boards, and pool tables to grills, the Fun Company tries its best to offer something for the kid inside everyone.

“Everything we have here is a great gift… but our dart boards and jukeboxes are the most popular right now,” said The Fun Company’s Sarah Stark.

Stark says the store offers presents for any budget, from $5 to a couple thousand dollars.

“Arcade machines, darts, and pool tables are always great for families,” Stark said. “You can come together and have fun making memories, and they are something to do even in bad weather.”