South central Wisconsin's police forces mostly white and male

“I wanted to go into law enforcement to save lives, serve a community, bring diversity, and be the first in the history of my family to wear a badge,” McGhee said.

McGhee applied and took a written test in Dodge County before being offered a job by Schmidt.

“I remember it like it was yesterday, I went to take the written exam and I looked around the entire room of test takers and I said to myself ‘I’m the only Black guy here,” McGhee said

After he was hired, McGhee was sent to the police academy at Madison Area Technical College. Schmidt said only about half of those who apply to become deputies have already gone through the academy.

“They are not on the road until after they complete the academy,” Schmidt said.

The class had about 24 recruits from different agencies and McGhee said he was the only Black person in the class. On Jan. 25, 2019, at around 1:45 p.m. McGhee was in his constitutional law class when the instructor said the n-word very loudly and pointed his finger at him.

“The entire class was looking at me,” McGhee said.

McGhee said he addressed the instructor and told him that he was offended by the use of the word.