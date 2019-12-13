South Columbus Willing Workers 4-H club holds Christmas party

On Monday, Dec. 2, the South Columbus Willing Workers 4-H club held its December meeting with a Christmas party at Columbus town hall. Members were encouraged to wear their pajamas, and bring food items for the Food Pantry and hats and mittens to be distributed by the NIC Foundation.

President Moriah Bauman called the meeting to order. The Community Service committee gave information about possible cookie decorating with the residents at an assisted living facility. Unfinished business was to remind members to turn in literature order forms. New business included encouraging members to participate in the Club Communications Arts evaluation at the next meeting in January. Alli Fleig and Claire Keip spoke about attending county officer training in November.

The program activity after the meeting ended was Christmas Bingo. Members then enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies while playing Bingo.