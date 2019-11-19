On Monday, Nov. 4, the South Columbus Willing Workers 4-H group held their potluck meeting with awards night at the Columbus Town Hall. A potluck dinner was enjoyed by members first and the meeting was called to order at 7:17 p.m. by President Moriah Baumann. Recreation, Community Service and Finance Committees gave updates for the 2019-2020 4-H year. At the awards program club members received awards for years in 4-H, officers, record books and attendance. Club leaders also received awards for years of service. They are as follows: Jenny Baerwolf, 8 years of service, Jennifer Baerwolf, 8 years of service, Cindy Damm, 9 years of service, Jaclyn Stauffacher, 17 years of service, and Eugene and Phyllis Damm, 46 years of service.
