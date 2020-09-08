South Spring Street project in Beaver Dam set for October finish

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Major road reconstruction projects are wrapping up for the year in Beaver Dam.

According to information provided by city officials, the South Spring Street reconstruction from Mill Street to Judson Drive is expected to be substantially finished by mid-October. The underground utility work is done and the remaining work is all above ground.

The portion of concrete work left to finish, from Davis Street to Karl Street, is underway to install sidewalks and pavement. Restoration of the street terrace and other disturbed areas will start in the middle of September and will be completed by the end of the month. Pavement marking and signage work will start at the end of the month.

Repair on South Spring from Judson Drive to Beltline Drive is also expected to be completed in October.

The project bid for South Spring Street was about $4.2 million.

The South Center Road resurfacing project has seen new asphalt pavement and gravel shoulders added from the bridge over Highway 151 to the city limits, near the Apple Valley subdivision. New pavement markings were just added to reopen the road to traffic. The project bid was about $82,000.