JUNEAU — An astronaut will take a virtual trip around the country to talk about his orbital journies around the Earth.
Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave., will be hosting a Skype session with Loren Shriver, a retired NASA astronaut who served on three spaceflight missions. Starting at 6 p.m. Monday, he will present a 17-minute video narrating space mission footage and offer a Q&A session. Shriver was the commander on the STS-31 mission in 1990 that launched the Hubble Telescope, which the video will cover.
Depending on the audience, “their questions might be triggered by that video,” said Jannette Thrane, the director of the Juneau library, alongside children who she said might want to ask how you go to the bathroom in space.
According to his NASA biography, Shriver flew in over 30 types of aircraft in the Air Force, logging over 9,200 jet hours. He served as an instructor pilot and assisted in the testing of different aircraft including as a test pilot for the F-15, before being selected as an astronaut in 1978. He logged 386 in space on missions in 1985, 1990 and 1992. Shriver could not be reached by the time of publication.
The Hubble crew launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to deploy the telescope and conduct various experiments on the Discovery shuttle. The crew operate IMAX cameras to capture the mission, which last over 121 hours and made 76 orbits of Earth.
Thrane is related to Shriver, who is her dad’s first cousin, and grew up in the same hometown of Paton, Iowa. Her dad and Shriver graduated together. The community center in Paton is named after Shriver, and the school mascot is a rocket. Shriver helped Thrane and another family member write their speech as co-valedictorians.
The theme for libraries around the country this summer was space to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and Thrane worked to connect with Shriver to have him make a virtual appearance at the library. He currently live in Colorado.
Thrane said that, if she asked a question, she would want to know how growing up in the Midwest may have benefited or hindered Shriver’s dream of becoming an astronaut, and when he realized he wanted to become one.
“What was that moment?” she said. “Were you the visionary?”
