A spate of vehicle break-ins in Beaver Dam has police seeking any information about possible suspects and reminding drivers to always lock their doors.
Over the past week or so, the Beaver Dam Police Department has received more than 10 reports of residents finding someone broke into their cars overnight and stealing smaller items like wallets, cellphones or even piles of change. Police Chief John Kreuziger said it appears the break-ins are on the south end of town, as the reported incidents have been centered in the neighborhood around the hospital, including on Marsh Trail, Webster Street and Grant Street.
Kreuziger said there have been other instances of people finding someone rummaged through their vehicles, but not filing an official police report. He said thus far, the reported thefts are from vehicles that are left unlocked. Police are speculating that the suspect or suspects are checking which cars they can simply open without having to break into them.
There was also an instance on Marsh Trail, again on the south side, where somebody broke into a house overnight to steal a purse that was in plain view by cutting through a window screen.
Kreuziger said that police have video related to the break-ins, but have not been able to make out who is in the footage. He said the department is accepting any information people might have about the thefts.
As for how to protect a vehicle from a potential theft, Kreuziger said the answer is to simply lock the doors.
"That would help," he said. "That would help very much."
