Special election scheduled to replace Scott Fitzgerald in State Senate

A partisan primary for the 13th State Senate district special election is scheduled for Feb. 16 with four Repbulicans on the ballot.
The general election will be April 6, coinciding with the state spring election, to determine who replaces Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) after his election to Congress. The 13th district includes the communities of Beaver Dam, Columbus, Juneau, Horicon and Mayville.
Nomination signatures were due 5 p.m. Friday. State Rep. John Jagler (R-Watertown) and former State Rep. Donald Pridemore (R-Hartford) had their signatures approved and made the ballot as of 5 p.m., according to information from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Jagler was elected to his fourth term in the assembly in November, serving as chairman of the Assembly Housing and Real Estate Committee and co-chairman of the Assembly Committee on Mental Health.
Pridemore was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2004. In April 2014, Pridemore stepped away from his seat in the Assembly.
Republican Todd Menzel of Columbus submitted signatures and still had pending ballot status as of 5 p.m. Menzel is chief executive officer of Menzel Enterprises, a towing and recovery business. Andrew Dickmann of Juneau did not have signatures listed as submitted as of that time. Dickmann is a firefighter and paramedic.
Democrat Melissa Winker of Oconomowoc submitted signatures and was approved for the ballot. A teacher, Winker campaigned in the fall election for the 38th Assembly District losing to Republica Barbara Dittrich.
Independent candidate Spencer Zimmerman of Janesville had his ballot status approved. Independent Benjamin Schmitz of Sun Prairie did as well. Zimmerman describes himself as a “Trump Conservative;” and Schmitz said he is from the “American Solidarity Party.”
Fitzgerald was elected to represent the 5th Congressional District after Jim Sensenbrenner retired. He served in the State Senate from 1995 to 2021, including as majority leader for eight years.
The spring election will also include the race for state superintendent.
