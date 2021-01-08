Special election scheduled to replace Scott Fitzgerald in State Senate

A partisan primary for the 13th State Senate district special election is scheduled for Feb. 16 with four Repbulicans on the ballot.

The general election will be April 6, coinciding with the state spring election, to determine who replaces Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) after his election to Congress. The 13th district includes the communities of Beaver Dam, Columbus, Juneau, Horicon and Mayville.

Nomination signatures were due 5 p.m. Friday. State Rep. John Jagler (R-Watertown) and former State Rep. Donald Pridemore (R-Hartford) had their signatures approved and made the ballot as of 5 p.m., according to information from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Jagler was elected to his fourth term in the assembly in November, serving as chairman of the Assembly Housing and Real Estate Committee and co-chairman of the Assembly Committee on Mental Health.

Pridemore was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2004. In April 2014, Pridemore stepped away from his seat in the Assembly.