Special meeting scheduled for garbage collection bids in town of Beaver Dam

The town of Beaver Dam board is expected to choose a new waste collection provider at a special meeting Thursday.

The meeting will be at town hall, W8540 County Highway W, at 4 p.m. The board will discuss the bids opened Tuesday. The town received bids from: current provider Waste Management, GFL Environmental, Pellitteri Waste Systems and Badgerland Disposal. Officials seem unlikely to continue service with Waste Management. Only Waste Management did not have a representative on hand to lobby for the bid Tuesday.

Waste Management acquired Advanced Disposal last year and took over residential collection routes. Some communities have received numerous complaints of poor service and mixed pickups ever since. Due to antitrust concerns, the landfill outside Mayville was taken over by GFL under much of the same management as before.

Some communities have already ditched Waste Management for collection services. The Common Council for the city of Mayville decided to go with GFL for residential pickup.

The monthly contract rate in Mayville will be $13.68 per household unit. GFL services start July 1. Charges will be applied to the water utility bill beginning in August.

