 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Special meeting scheduled for garbage collection bids in town of Beaver Dam
0 Comments
alert top story

Special meeting scheduled for garbage collection bids in town of Beaver Dam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WASTE MANAGEMENT (copy) (copy) (copy)

A truck collects garbage in Beaver Dam earlier this year. Communities are continuing to report issues with residential garbage waste pickup months after Waste Management acquired Advanced Disposal.

 KEN THOMAS, Daily Citizen

The town of Beaver Dam board is expected to choose a new waste collection provider at a special meeting Thursday.

The meeting will be at town hall, W8540 County Highway W, at 4 p.m. The board will discuss the bids opened Tuesday. The town received bids from: current provider Waste Management, GFL Environmental, Pellitteri Waste Systems and Badgerland Disposal. Officials seem unlikely to continue service with Waste Management. Only Waste Management did not have a representative on hand to lobby for the bid Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Waste Management acquired Advanced Disposal last year and took over residential collection routes. Some communities have received numerous complaints of poor service and mixed pickups ever since. Due to antitrust concerns, the landfill outside Mayville was taken over by GFL under much of the same management as before.

Some communities have already ditched Waste Management for collection services. The Common Council for the city of Mayville decided to go with GFL for residential pickup.

The monthly contract rate in Mayville will be $13.68 per household unit. GFL services start July 1. Charges will be applied to the water utility bill beginning in August.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gabryshak, Kelly I
Obituaries

Gabryshak, Kelly I

BEAVER DAM—Kelly I. Gabryshak, age 25, died unexpectedly at her home in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on June 25, 2021, with her Mother by her side.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News