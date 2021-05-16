Specialty sandwiches, hot dogs restaurant aims to grow with Portage

Restaurants have been impactful in the lives of Susan and Carlos Arenas.
Carlos grew up in Colombia, where his father owned a company making arepas, a white corn flour biscuit-like cake that can be stuffed with a variety of ingredients to make a type of sandwich.
When he moved to the United States six years ago, he didn’t know much about cooking or working in restaurants here. But as he got a job as a dishwasher, learning English and finding his skill at every station in the kitchen, Carlos knew that he wanted to have his own place.
In realizing his own dream, he wants to help others with theirs. Both locally and in his home country, which has been wracked with economic problems only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and violence against people protesting the conditions.
Carlos is also realistic in his plans.
“We had this opportunity to open a business, we’ve got a house, a beautiful family, a couple dogs, but every day you see poor people, people without dreams, people we want to help,” Carlos said. “We know we need money, but...after that we can start planning how to help the community.”
Susan grew up in nearby Rio and has been an employee in restaurants since she began working, from local businesses to chain restaurants. She echoed the sentiment of building a business and using that success to help others reach their own goals.
“Hopefully we make some money and then we can pass it on a little bit,” Susan said.
A restaurant is what brought the couple together.
Carlos and Susan met while working at Red Robin in Madison and fell in love. After also falling “in love” with a house in Portage, they moved to the city a few years ago, Susan said. They were married in a small outdoor ceremony in August.
Not only did they take their vows during a pandemic, but they also decided to open a business in one.
“It was a little scary, but I think we got in at the right time,” Susan said. “Things are kind of starting to go back to normal a little bit.”
They plotted for more than a year. The idea began as a food truck in Madison, but moving to a new city created the chance to offer something bigger.
Once they sat down and created a menu, things started to fall into place as they talked to property owner Richard Lynn and organized their suite space in the Northridge Plaza, a strip of businesses along the 2800 block of New Pinery Road.
There, in suite J, Canape Sandwiches was born. The restaurant opened May 5, as the pandemic eases with the roll out of vaccines, with spaced out tables and an aim to provide something different for Portage residents.
“We try to make really unique flavors, but it’s simple enough for us to make it up quick and get it out to you,” Susan said. “So far, everybody seems to really be enjoying it.”
Marianne Hanson, executive director of the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, said she was impressed by the restaurant and had seen only good reviews since it opened May 5.
“We’re excited to have options,” Hanson said. “We’ve seen her menu and it looks so good. People have commented regularly about how good the sandwiches are. ...We’ve had comments from people saying, ‘Oh, we can’t get this anywhere else,’ and ‘This is just a different variety we’re anxious to try,’ and ‘We’re glad there is another option for us to go to.’”
The menu consists of hot and cold sandwiches, specialty hot dogs, meals for children and desserts, as well as gluten free and vegan substitutions, along with sides like fries, cheese curds and soup. Carlos works the grill.
“It’s been good,” Susan said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
To mark the occasion of their recent opening, Canape Sandwiches is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday with a raffle and food specials.
They also plan to donate 20% of their revenue during the event to the Portage Family Skate Project, which is in line with their hope to be a community presence and to enhance the city for children.
“We’d love to stay open for a long time, even open up another restaurant in another town nearby,” Susan said. “We really just want to grow and be able to be really involved in the community.”
