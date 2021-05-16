Specialty sandwiches, hot dogs restaurant aims to grow with Portage

Restaurants have been impactful in the lives of Susan and Carlos Arenas.

Carlos grew up in Colombia, where his father owned a company making arepas, a white corn flour biscuit-like cake that can be stuffed with a variety of ingredients to make a type of sandwich.

When he moved to the United States six years ago, he didn’t know much about cooking or working in restaurants here. But as he got a job as a dishwasher, learning English and finding his skill at every station in the kitchen, Carlos knew that he wanted to have his own place.

In realizing his own dream, he wants to help others with theirs. Both locally and in his home country, which has been wracked with economic problems only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and violence against people protesting the conditions.

Carlos is also realistic in his plans.

“We had this opportunity to open a business, we’ve got a house, a beautiful family, a couple dogs, but every day you see poor people, people without dreams, people we want to help,” Carlos said. “We know we need money, but...after that we can start planning how to help the community.”