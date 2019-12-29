Specialty shop finds opportunity for growth in Portage

Growing up he would fix small problems in his mother’s car or change her oil when it was needed. No one showed him how to work on cars in the beginning; he just naturally gravitated toward the trade, he said.

“I’ve always dreamt of owning my own shop,” Tubbs said. “I’ve been into cars ever since I could touch a wrench.”

Above all, he said he wanted to open an “honest automotive shop.”

Topshelf is a specialty shop. Tubbs and Hernandez only service Subarus. Despite the possibility for a narrow customer base, their business has drawn vehicle owners from multiple states and throughout Wisconsin.

“Honestly, probably 5% of our business is Portage,” Tubbs said.

The Madison native said part of his goal in operating the shop was to be honest and fair.

“We’ve established a great footprint with being probably one of the most reputable Subaru shops in the state,” Tubbs said. “We have a fantastic, loyal customer base and, realistically, the community has been really good to us too.”