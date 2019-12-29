Specialty shop finds opportunity for growth in Portage

Topshelf Performance & Fabrication has been operating for about four years but co-owner Cody Tubbs said he and fellow owner Mario Hernandez knew almost immediately their space was too small.
“About two months after we opened, we realized that we didn’t have enough room,” Tubbs said.
It didn’t hinder them from running a successful business. In a recent Portage Plan Commission meeting, Steve Sobiek, director of Planning and Business Development, personally endorsed the work Tubbs and Hernandez do after having his brakes fixed at Topshelf.
The community has found Topshelf to be a successful business, Sobiek said.
Tubbs said the city has been extremely supportive of their operation.
An expansion of the business was one of the agenda topics during the meeting, approved by the commission after plans were outlined. Tubbs and Hernandez will move out of the cramped space of 122 Huron St. and into a 3,500-square-foot facility twice the size, which is owned by Brandon Miller of Dairyland Moving and Storage. The two businesses will share a parcel of land along Northport Drive, with Dairyland adjacent to Topshelf.
Tubbs said it was even before he attended Nashville Auto Diesel College and heard classmates boast of their plans to be their own bosses that he dreamed of opening his own business.
Growing up he would fix small problems in his mother’s car or change her oil when it was needed. No one showed him how to work on cars in the beginning; he just naturally gravitated toward the trade, he said.
“I’ve always dreamt of owning my own shop,” Tubbs said. “I’ve been into cars ever since I could touch a wrench.”
Above all, he said he wanted to open an “honest automotive shop.”
Topshelf is a specialty shop. Tubbs and Hernandez only service Subarus. Despite the possibility for a narrow customer base, their business has drawn vehicle owners from multiple states and throughout Wisconsin.
“Honestly, probably 5% of our business is Portage,” Tubbs said.
The Madison native said part of his goal in operating the shop was to be honest and fair.
“We’ve established a great footprint with being probably one of the most reputable Subaru shops in the state,” Tubbs said. “We have a fantastic, loyal customer base and, realistically, the community has been really good to us too.”
The pair have already begun moving. Topshelf is currently closed as equipment is moved from their original building to their upgraded space. The new shop will have twice the number of lifts the two have used for their tenure along Huron Street.
“We’re just going to have more breathing room, I guess you could say,” Tubbs said. “We’re remodeling everything on the inside so it will all be nice and new.”
The new shop setup has bolstered Tubbs’ positive feelings toward the transition. The dream concept may have been delayed by creating building blocks in a smaller facility instead of having everything they wanted immediately, but Tubbs said he feels content that it’s becoming a reality, even if it took a little extra time. They plan to open at the Northport Drive location by the end of January.
