Spectrum expands services to Randolph: Broadband seen as essential to county’s growth

RANDOLPH — On Monday the Village of Randolph celebrated the completion of a Spectrum Broadband expansion project. The project comes as good news to Dodge County officials, who have planned to invest in broadband as an essential part of its economic development program.

"We're pretty excited about this coming in," said Village of Randolph Trustee Nicholas Weinberger. "It's a big investment not only for Charter Communications, but for the future of Randolph as well. It has exponential value for potential growth in many different areas, including business, children's education, and driving excitement around the area."

Dodge County is hoping to use at least some of its promised $17 million in American Rescue Plan funds to boost high-speed internet across the area.

“We are confident and all the documents so far indicate that boosting broadband will be an acceptable use of those funds according to the United States Treasury Department,” said County Administrator Jim Mielke. “The plan is to use those funds for that project. We’re confident on that end of it.”

A first step is determining where broadband access is weakest, and determining where and how improvements can be made. A survey pinpointing that need ended on Friday.