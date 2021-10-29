Spectrum expands services to Randolph: Broadband seen as essential to county’s growth

RANDOLPH — On Monday the Village of Randolph celebrated the completion of a Spectrum Broadband expansion project. The project comes as good news to Dodge County officials, who have planned to invest in broadband as an essential part of its economic development program.
"We're pretty excited about this coming in," said Village of Randolph Trustee Nicholas Weinberger. "It's a big investment not only for Charter Communications, but for the future of Randolph as well. It has exponential value for potential growth in many different areas, including business, children's education, and driving excitement around the area."
Dodge County is hoping to use at least some of its promised $17 million in American Rescue Plan funds to boost high-speed internet across the area.
“We are confident and all the documents so far indicate that boosting broadband will be an acceptable use of those funds according to the United States Treasury Department,” said County Administrator Jim Mielke. “The plan is to use those funds for that project. We’re confident on that end of it.”
A first step is determining where broadband access is weakest, and determining where and how improvements can be made. A survey pinpointing that need ended on Friday.
The firm awarded a contract for completing the survey is Design Nine Inc. of Blacksburg, Virginia. The company will further work with internet providers to determine where they plan to expand and where financial incentives might be used to reach remote areas where service is poor.
“They’ll look at where providers are working and where we need to help out,” said Bill Ehlenbeck, director of the Dodge County Land Resources & Parks Department.
The need is urgent, as described by county officials at recent meetings.
“In today’s world there are a variety of everyday functions that rely on high speed internet service,” said Dodge County Director of Economic Development Nate Olson. “Obtaining reliable service is no longer a want, but a need. It is the infrastructure of the future.”
“Having adequate broadband coverage is important for businesses, residents looking to move here and to retain those businesses and residents that are here already,” said Mielke. “It’s an essential piece for overall enhancement to quality of life and meeting our businesses’ needs.”
“With the American Rescue Plan we have an unprecedented funding opportunity,” said Ehlenbeck. “With this bigger funding coming out the feeling was we needed to be proactive and take some efforts to have the county dictate where we need to fill the gaps and how we’re going to do that.”
A total of $1.2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding was received last year to give to service providers, who have already taken steps to increase access, similar to the effort in Randolph.
With the completion of the Randolph project about 775 residential customers and small businesses in the area will now have access to gigabit speeds.
The $1.1 million project included $100,000 from the Wisconsin Broadband Expansion Grant program. Since 2019, the Wisconsin Broadband Office has connected 300,000 residents and businesses with high-speed internet.
“Broadband internet is economic development," said Rebecca Cameron Valcq, Wisconsin Public Service Commission Chairperson. It is about being able to participate in modern society. We saw through the pandemic that those who didn’t have access to the infrastructure fell behind.”
With remote work on the rise, rural towns like Randolph can now compete for workers. Weinberger has already heard from a friend who’s thinking about moving back to Randolph now that the village has competitive broadband speeds.
“They won’t have to worry about what the internet speed will be,” said Weinberger. “They know that they’re going to be right up there with the rest of the world and be connected.”