Spicing things up with shipping seasonings out of Portage

Travis and Lori said it puts a lot of stress on a family.

“You spend a lot of time in the kitchen making two different sets of meals,” Travis said. “You’ve got the plate for low FODMAP and the other plates in the family. And I’ll tell you the low FODMAP diet is terrible.”

He said the diet can be bland and the cost of preparing two different meals can be high.

“We needed to find a way to figure out a way to make barbecue and other foods without the FODMAPs in the onion and garlic,” Travis said.

How did they get the FODMAPs out of the onion and garlic?

“That’s the million dollar question,” Travis said. “We’ll be keeping that a secret.”

In short, they figured out how to get the FODMAPs out of the onion and garlic. The process leaves just the natural flavor of the garlic or onion.

After they got the FODMAPs out of the onion and garlic they needed to test it out.

“We would test out the seasonings on our camping friends,” Travis said. “We were only four people testing these out and we needed other opinions.”