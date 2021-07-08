Spicing things up with shipping seasonings out of Portage

Smoke ‘n Sanity is a seasoning company focused on people with dietary needs after a group of friends needed to change the way they make barbecue. But 10 years ago, none of the people involved would have thought it would turn into business that ships internationally.
The pair of married couples met on a camping trip in 2010 and bonded over food — especially barbecue. Travis and Lori Aldridge would spend weekends with Brad and Michelle Freund camping and cooking.
A few years later, Lori started having digestive issues and the family found out it was a low FODMAP diet that could help. FODMAP stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols, a group of carbohydrates or sugars in certain foods. People who struggle with FODMAP foods may suffer from a plethora of digestive distress symptoms.
“Most people don’t know anything about FODMAP and low FODMAP foods,” Travis Aldridge said.
When going over the diet, the Aldridge’s noticed onion and garlic, prominent ingredients in barbecue, were both very high in FODMAPs.
“This is when we were having a lot of barbecue and if you know anything about barbecue cooking – it uses a lot of onion and garlic,” Travis said.
Travis and Lori said it puts a lot of stress on a family.
“You spend a lot of time in the kitchen making two different sets of meals,” Travis said. “You’ve got the plate for low FODMAP and the other plates in the family. And I’ll tell you the low FODMAP diet is terrible.”
He said the diet can be bland and the cost of preparing two different meals can be high.
“We needed to find a way to figure out a way to make barbecue and other foods without the FODMAPs in the onion and garlic,” Travis said.
How did they get the FODMAPs out of the onion and garlic?
“That’s the million dollar question,” Travis said. “We’ll be keeping that a secret.”
In short, they figured out how to get the FODMAPs out of the onion and garlic. The process leaves just the natural flavor of the garlic or onion.
After they got the FODMAPs out of the onion and garlic they needed to test it out.
“We would test out the seasonings on our camping friends,” Travis said. “We were only four people testing these out and we needed other opinions.”
Lori added, “People would say the Cajun seasoning is too hot and give comments to help refine the flavor profiles.”
STARTING A BUSINESS
Smoke ‘n Sanity currently offers 12 different seasonings including Teriyaki seasoning, taco seasoning and the original seasoning SNS Triple S – an all-purpose seasoning. All 12 are low FODMAP certified and gluten free.
Lori and Travis were at their shipping facility in Portage on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the business. Travis said the Freund family is just as crucial to the business.
“They live about an hour away,” Lori said. “All four of our skillsets make our success possible.”
Travis added, “This a five to midnight job for the four of us. And the reason this company works so well is because of all four of us.”
The Freund family lives in Fond du Lac and they handle all online fulfillment of orders out of their home.
Once they had the recipes completed the company wanted to test out their seasonings in barbecue cooking competitions across Wisconsin. They competed in numerous competitions and won several top 10 awards.
So, how do they come up with new seasonings? They rely on the opinion of the people.
“We often get feedback on flavors people like and would like us to try,” Travis said.
“That’s how we got the idea for Supper Club Ranch,” Lori said. “We would have never thought to come up with that.”
When developing new seasonings Smoke 'n Sanity Travis said the group will get a bunch of low FODMAP spices and start testing out what works and what doesn't.
All of Smoke 'n Sanity seasonings are certified low FODMAP by Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. Travis said they send all seasonings to be certified.
“We then work with a company that has our recipes. That Wisconsin-based company blends and packages everything and has them shipped to Portage," Travis said.
One reason the company has space at the Portage Enterprise Center is international shipping.
“We have agreements with distributors in Australia and Norway,” Travis said. “We are currently talking with a distributor in the UK.”
Portage Enterprise Center
Travis said he searched for a long time for a warehouse space with a semi-truck loading dock and the Portage Enterprise Center was where they landed.
“My dad actually reminded me of this place,” Travis said. “I used to work out of here from an office. So I never thought of it as a warehouse or shipping facility.”
The Portage Enterprise Center is a business assistance center in the Portage Industrial Park. It was started as a collaborative effort with Madison College, Columbia County Economic Development Corporation and the City of Portage.
“Portage provided the land and run the property,” Steve Sobiek said. Sobiek is the Portage Business Development and planning director. He said the center serves businesses starting out.
“Rent is below market to help make these businesses successful,” Sobiek said. “It serves new and startup businesses to help them alleviate some of the risks.”
Lori and Travis said they are currently only using half of the warehouse. However, as they add seasonings to the business they anticipate needing the whole space.