Spike in Baraboo water rates OK'd by PSC

MADISON – Quarterly water bills for average residential customers of the Baraboo Water Utility will increase by $20, or 48 percent, as the utility makes up for the loss of its largest customer.

Average residential customers currently paying $41.81 quarterly for 10,000 gallons of water will pay $62.01 for the same volume when the new rates take effect on June 26, according to a Public Service Commission rate order issued Wednesday.

Rates increases are even higher for the three other residential customer categories, plus the multi-family, commercial, industrial and public authority customer categories which range from 95 to 118 percent, according to rate order.

Large volume commercial and industrial customers received a larger percentage increase than average residential customers as the PSC found that it was more costly to provide service to them.

The utility sought a 53 percent overall rate increase in August when it requested new rates. It has just lost its largest customer, LSC Communications, which contributed about 20 percent of the utility’s $1.48 million annual revenue, Wade Peterson, utility superintendent, said at the time.

