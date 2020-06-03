Splash pad open, summer rec still possible in Mauston

As Mauston continues with reopening plans during the COVID-19 outbreak, parents who have been cooped up with children now have an additional outlet with the opening of the Mauston Splash Pad and might have the option of summer recreation programs pending additional discussion by the city’s parks board.
City officials announced the opening of the splash pad on May 28.
A statement on the city Facebook page by officials asked splash pad “users to keep groups small, maintain a safe distance to others (to the extent possible), and to stay home if not feeling well.”
The splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and is located at Mauston’s Lions Park, 305 Vine St., Mauston.
The city has also held discussions on offering a limited summer recreation program. At a meeting of the Parks Board held May 27, officials indicated an openness to golf, tennis, disc golf, baseball and softball sports programs.
“These discussions were preliminary,” said Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg. “We will have more information next week.”
Current national guidelines from the Center for Disease Control indicate communities who wish to resume youth sports adopt numerous safety measures while adapting to risk factors of the population in the community and those who will be participating.
However, the guidelines also say the recommended considerations are intended to supplement and not replace state and local health and safety rules.
At the state level, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending all youth sporting events scheduled for spring and summer be either postponed or cancelled until benchmarks from the Badger Bounce Back plan are met. Wisconsin is currently meeting five of the six gating metrics, with a downward trend of COVID-19 cases among health care workers the remaining criteria not met.
The Parks Board will meet on June 10 to discuss the summer recreation program.
