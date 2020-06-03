Splash pad open, summer rec still possible in Mauston

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Mauston continues with reopening plans during the COVID-19 outbreak, parents who have been cooped up with children now have an additional outlet with the opening of the Mauston Splash Pad and might have the option of summer recreation programs pending additional discussion by the city’s parks board.

City officials announced the opening of the splash pad on May 28.

A statement on the city Facebook page by officials asked splash pad “users to keep groups small, maintain a safe distance to others (to the extent possible), and to stay home if not feeling well.”

The splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and is located at Mauston’s Lions Park, 305 Vine St., Mauston.

The city has also held discussions on offering a limited summer recreation program. At a meeting of the Parks Board held May 27, officials indicated an openness to golf, tennis, disc golf, baseball and softball sports programs.

“These discussions were preliminary,” said Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg. “We will have more information next week.”