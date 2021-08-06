Splash pad organizers set to host fundraising party for Baraboo project

Modern Woodmen of America will match up to $2,500 for all donations given during the party. There will be ice cream and food vendors. Brueggeman said they are planning to host a DJ and there will be activities involving water, like a sponge fight. There will also be a volleyball and a bean bags tournament that require registration and a fee. Anyone interested can contact the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department for more information, Brueggeman said.

Department Director Mike Hardy said fundraising has not been as quick as organizers had hoped, but it is understandable with the current economic uncertainty. They’ve raised more than $50,000 so far, he said. The entire project is estimated to cost $450,000, none of which will be from tax dollars.

“As with many of our projects, the city funds the maintenance portion of it but a lot of the development costs, construction costs; the only way we can get it in is through donations or sponsorships,” Hardy said. “Businesses get hit with a lot of donation requests from a lot of groups so it’s important to support local businesses, local organizations, because they are the ones who are paying...for all these projects, whatever they are.”

Hardy said those who can’t afford monetary donations can still show their support by sharing information and attending events like the fundraising party.