Splash pad organizers set to host fundraising party for Baraboo project

Organizers soliciting donations for the future Baraboo splash pad are optimistic about their chances to raise the money for the project to be funded entirely through donations.
Splashpad Advisory Committee Chairperson Kimberly Brueggeman said she and fellow fundraisers have been bolstered by donors and positive feedback community members.
“We’re excited,” Brueggeman said. “Even people with bigger kids, they are donating because they wish they would have had that when their children were little.”
In early July, the group announced they received a $5,000 grant, which is bronze level based on their fundraising chart, from the Tanner Zimmerman Memorial Fund through the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin. While there have been a handful of other donors giving large figures, the majority of their money comes from small donations, Brueggeman said. They also are pleased local business owners have said they may donate thousands of dollars of in-kind, or material, based donations for construction of the pad.
Committee members and Friends of Baraboo Parks have scheduled a fundraising party for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 21 at Attridge Park, the future site of the splash pad. Entry for the party will be a free will donation toward the project. Brueggeman said there is no requirement to pay. They want children and families to have fun, but a nonprofit society has provided a matching grant for the fundraiser.
Modern Woodmen of America will match up to $2,500 for all donations given during the party. There will be ice cream and food vendors. Brueggeman said they are planning to host a DJ and there will be activities involving water, like a sponge fight. There will also be a volleyball and a bean bags tournament that require registration and a fee. Anyone interested can contact the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department for more information, Brueggeman said.
Department Director Mike Hardy said fundraising has not been as quick as organizers had hoped, but it is understandable with the current economic uncertainty. They’ve raised more than $50,000 so far, he said. The entire project is estimated to cost $450,000, none of which will be from tax dollars.
“As with many of our projects, the city funds the maintenance portion of it but a lot of the development costs, construction costs; the only way we can get it in is through donations or sponsorships,” Hardy said. “Businesses get hit with a lot of donation requests from a lot of groups so it’s important to support local businesses, local organizations, because they are the ones who are paying...for all these projects, whatever they are.”
Hardy said those who can’t afford monetary donations can still show their support by sharing information and attending events like the fundraising party.
Part of the timetable hinges on whether the committee receives a Land and Water Conservation Grant through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which will match 50% of the fundraised amounts, cutting in half the amount fundraisers need to gain in donations. Organizers are still hoping for a $150,000 donor who would be given naming rights of the still unnamed splash pad.
Hardy said the grant application process is competitive and it is unlikely that they will receive a grant as a result. From the beginning, organizers were planning to raise the total amount needed. If they do receive the grant, they can make a “nicer” splash pad, Hardy said, which could also include the funding for updates to the aging public pool.
As part of the fundraising party, organizers will have plans set up to help explain the project to the public, either for those unfamiliar with Attridge Park or those who live nearby curious about the planned splash pad. It is slated to be installed in summer of 2022. If they secure the DNR grant, they will have two years to use the funds if they can’t begin construction. Hardy said they should be told in October whether it was secured.
Plans for the splash pad from the city’s planning company, Parkitecture + Planning of Madison, outlines a 2,470-square-foot “wet deck” surrounded by more cement called a “dry deck” that allows people to walk around the pad without getting hit with water. An adjacent shelter will be there for visitors to gain shade and benches surrounding the play area.
The splash pad will be done in a “Whimsical Circus” theme paying homage to the circus heritage of the area. It will be laid out in three rings, which are separated by interactive pieces for children by age group. There will be one ring for 2- to 5-year-olds, one for 5- to 12-year-olds and another for those 12 and above.
Brueggeman said the accessibility of a splash pad, not only its free use but also its single-level, easy access for less mobile people, serves as an alternative to the public pool enjoyed by many residents. It should also help people from outside the city engage more with Baraboo, she said.
“I think it’s going to have people come into our community and stay in our community,” Brueggeman said. “If we’ve got this great splash pad to go to, instead of having them head to Mauston or head down to Sauk to go to that splash pad with their littles, they can just go across town, and enjoy Ochsner at the same time and enjoy what this city has to offer.”
