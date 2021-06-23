Spring carp kill on Beaver Dam Lake due to virus

The carp kill that took place on Beaver Dam Lake in late spring was due to viral and bacterial infections, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR issued an alert May 28 regarding a complaint about many dead fish in the area. Upon investigation, DNR Fisheries Technician Mark Baldock stated thousands of last year’s common carp were dead or in poor states with cloudy eyes and sloughing skin. Samples were then collected for lab analysis.

Results from the testing indicate that the sick and dying carp were positive for the koi herpes virus coupled with a secondary bacterial infection.

Baldock said from previous experience with KHV outbreaks in the Horicon Marsh and the Rock River system, the period of actual fish die-off is short lived. The carp that survived the outbreak may become carriers of the virus so there is a possibility that another die-off could occur if conditions are optimal.

KHV is known to infect a limited range of host species, so it’s not a threat to the health of other fish like pike, muskellunge, bass, pan fish, or other types of animals like birds or mammals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baldock said anglers can continue fishing and eating their catch from the lake.