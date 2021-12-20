Spring election: Five Sauk County incumbents stepping down

Five Sauk County supervisors have decided to step down after their current terms, while most other incumbents in local elections are seeking re-election this spring.
County board
As of Monday, county board members who have declared their non-candidacy for the 2022-24 term are: District 9 Supervisor Tommy Lee Bychinski, who represents a section of Reedsburg; District 14 Supervisor Shane Gibson of Baraboo; District 17 Supervisor Tim Reppen of Baraboo; Donald Stevens of Loganville, who represents District 22 on the west side of Sauk County; and District 24 Supervisor David A. Riek of Spring Green.
Craig Braunschweig of Reedsburg already stepped up to replace Bychinski in District 9, according to County Clerk Becky Evert’s tally.
Anyone interested in running for county board on the April 5 ballot must register with Evert’s office by 5 p.m. Jan. 4. Candidates who miss the deadline can register as a write-in candidate until the Friday prior to the election or run as an unregistered write-in. For a map of the supervisory districts, visit the county website.
Four newcomers are challenging Sauk County Board incumbents: David L. Clemens is vying for Ross P. Curry’s District 12 seat representing part of Wisconsin Dells; Scott Kevin Alexander of West Baraboo is challenging District 27 Supervisor Carl R. Gruber of Baraboo; Robert J. Prosser of Reedsburg is running for District 13 Supervisor Kristin K. White Eagle’s seat which represents an area north of Baraboo; and Brian Van Coulter, Reedsburg, has registered to challenge District 5 Supervisor Peter Kinsman of La Valle, who represents the area west of Reedsburg.
Of those incumbents, Kinsman and White Eagle have not yet registered for re-election.
Incumbents running for re-election are:
- District 1: Wally Czuprynko, Lake Delton
- District 2: Terry Spencer, Baraboo
- District 3: Lynn A. Eberl, Wisconsin Dells
- District 4: Pat Rego, La Valle
- District 6: Rebecca M. Klitzke, Rock Springs
- District 7: Delmar Scanlon, Reedsburg
- District 8: John M. Deitrich, Reedsburg
- District 10: Marty Krueger, Reedsburg
- District 11: Mike Flint, Reedsburg
- District 15: Kevin Schell, Baraboo
- District 16: Thomas Dorner, Baraboo
- District 19: Bryant Hazard, Baraboo
- District 20: Tim McCumber, Merrimac
- District 23: Dennis B. Polivka, Spring Green
- District 26: Brandon Lohr, Prairie du Sac
- District 28: Smooth Detter, Prairie du Sac
Those whose terms end in 2022 but haven’t declared as of Monday are:
- District 5: Peter Kinsman, La Valle
- District 13: Kristin K. White Eagle, Baraboo
- District 18: Rob Nelson, Baraboo
- District 21: Michelle Bushweiler, North Freedom
- District 25: Brian L. Peper, Loganville
- District 29: Joel Chrisler, Prairie du Sac
- District 30: William Stehling, Sauk City
- District 31: Valerie McAuliffe, Prairie du Sac
Candidates can declare non-candidacy until 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Sauk County website.
School board
All three Baraboo School Board incumbents whose seats will be on the spring ballot have registered their candidacy, according to Ellen Weiland, board recorder. They are President Kevin Vodak, Vice President Mike Kohlman and Katie Kalish, who was recently chosen to fill Nancy Thome’s seat until the election.
Vodak and Kohlman are running for three-year terms, while Kalish is running to finish the last two years of Thome’s seat, Weiland said in an email.
Challengers may file their candidacy with Weiland until 5 p.m. Jan. 4.
Baraboo city council
Three of Baraboo’s nine city council seats expire next year, according to the city website: Michael Plautz of District: 3, John Ellington of District 6 and Kathleen Thurow of District 9. A map of the aldermanic districts is available online.
City Clerk Brenda Zeman could not be reached Monday for questions about their candidacy status, and another staffer did not return a message.
Judges
Judge Brian Blanchard’s two-year seat on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers south-central and south-western Wisconsin, will be up for election next year. He’s planning to run again, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Sauk County Circuit Court judges Michael Screnock and Wendy J. N. Klicko are also facing expiring terms next year. Screnock has declared his candidacy for re-election, while Klicko has yet to file.
For more information on how to run for local seats, visit elections.wi.gov/candidates/local/non-partisan.
If enough candidates register to trigger a primary election, it will be held Feb. 15.
