Spring election: Five Sauk County incumbents stepping down

Five Sauk County supervisors have decided to step down after their current terms, while most other incumbents in local elections are seeking re-election this spring.

County board

As of Monday, county board members who have declared their non-candidacy for the 2022-24 term are: District 9 Supervisor Tommy Lee Bychinski, who represents a section of Reedsburg; District 14 Supervisor Shane Gibson of Baraboo; District 17 Supervisor Tim Reppen of Baraboo; Donald Stevens of Loganville, who represents District 22 on the west side of Sauk County; and District 24 Supervisor David A. Riek of Spring Green.

Craig Braunschweig of Reedsburg already stepped up to replace Bychinski in District 9, according to County Clerk Becky Evert’s tally.