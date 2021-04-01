Spring election preview: Several key races in Juneau County

Election day is April 6 and several local positions in Juneau County are on the ballot.
Mauston
The city of Mauston has four positions up for election in 2021.
District 1 Alderperson – Dennis Emery is seeking re-election. Emery is running unopposed.
District 3 Alderperson – Katie Steinke is seeking re-election. Steinke, the incumbent, is challenged by Leanna Hagen.
District 5 Alderperson – Incumbent Steve Leavitt was defeated in the spring primary by Sarah Wilke and Donna McGinley. Wilke and McGinley are seeking their first term.
District 7 Alderperson – Jim Allaby is seeking re-election. Allaby is running unopposed.
Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-847-6676.
New Lisbon
The city of New Lisbon has three positions up for election in 2021.
Wards 4 and 5 Councilmember – Marv Newlun is running for re-election. Newlun is running unopposed.
Ward 2 Councilmember – Mark Toelle is running for re-election. Toelle is running unopposed.
Ward 3 Councilmember- Morgan Reichhoff is running for re-election. Reichhoff is running unopposed.
Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-562-5213.
Necedah
The village of Necedah has four positions up for election in 2021.
Trustees – Peter Blum is not running for re-election. Incumbents Don Jackson, Scott Carter and Charlie Krupa are running for re-election. No other candidates filed paperwork.
Trustee positions in Necedah are elected at-large. The four candidates with the highest vote totals out of the three candidates running will fill three trustee seats. The fourth seat will be filled by a write-in candidate.
Terms are for two years. For more information, call the village at 608-565-2261.
Elroy
The city of Elroy has two positions up for election in 2021.
District 1 Alderperson- Robert Schroeder is running for re-election. Schroeder is running unopposed.
District 3 Alderperson- Carlton Peterson is running for re-election. Peterson is running unopposed.
Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-462-2400.
Mauston School District
The Mauston School District has two positions up for election in 2021.
School board member- Incumbents Darrell Hines and Mike Coughlin are running for re-election.
School board member positions in Mauston are elected at-large. The two candidates with the highest vote totals will fill the two board member seats.
Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608- 847-5451.
New Lisbon School District
The New Lisbon School District has two positions up for election in 2021.
School board member- Incumbents Nancy Cowen and Preston Hemerley are running for re-election.
School board member positions in New Lisbon are elected at-large. The two candidates with the highest vote totals will fill the two board member seats.
Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608-562-3700.
Necedah School District
The Necedah School District has one position up for election in 2021.
School board member- Dan Dutscheck is running for re-election. Dutscheck is running unopposed.
Terms are for three years. For more information, call the district at 608-565-2256.
Royall School District
Royall School District has two positions up for election in 2021.
School board member – Raye Walz and Doug Waterman are running for re-election. Incumbents Walz and Waterman are challenged by Marie Vitcenda and Kristine Howe.
School board member positions in Elroy are elected at-large. The two candidates with the highest vote totals will fill the two board member seats.
Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608-432-6301.
