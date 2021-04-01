 Skip to main content
Spring election preview: Several key races in Juneau County
A voter in Necedah fills in his ballot on Election Day in 2020. 

 CHRISTOPHER JARDINE/Star -Times

Election day is April 6 and several local positions in Juneau County are on the ballot.

For more information, visit elections.wi.gov.

Mauston

The city of Mauston has four positions up for election in 2021.

Mauston City Council candidates share views before spring election

District 1 Alderperson – Dennis Emery is seeking re-election. Emery is running unopposed.

District 3 Alderperson – Katie Steinke is seeking re-election. Steinke, the incumbent, is challenged by Leanna Hagen.

District 5 Alderperson – Incumbent Steve Leavitt was defeated in the spring primary by Sarah Wilke and Donna McGinley. Wilke and McGinley are seeking their first term.

District 7 Alderperson – Jim Allaby is seeking re-election. Allaby is running unopposed.

Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-847-6676.

New Lisbon

The city of New Lisbon has three positions up for election in 2021.

Wards 4 and 5 Councilmember – Marv Newlun is running for re-election. Newlun is running unopposed.

Ward 2 Councilmember – Mark Toelle is running for re-election. Toelle is running unopposed.

Ward 3 Councilmember- Morgan Reichhoff is running for re-election. Reichhoff is running unopposed.

Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-562-5213.

Necedah

The village of Necedah has four positions up for election in 2021.

Trustees – Peter Blum is not running for re-election. Incumbents Don Jackson, Scott Carter and Charlie Krupa are running for re-election. No other candidates filed paperwork.

Trustee positions in Necedah are elected at-large. The four candidates with the highest vote totals out of the three candidates running will fill three trustee seats. The fourth seat will be filled by a write-in candidate.

Terms are for two years. For more information, call the village at 608-565-2261.

Elroy

The city of Elroy has two positions up for election in 2021.

District 1 Alderperson- Robert Schroeder is running for re-election. Schroeder is running unopposed.

District 3 Alderperson- Carlton Peterson is running for re-election. Peterson is running unopposed.

Terms are for two years. For more information, call the city at 608-462-2400.

Mauston School District

The Mauston School District has two positions up for election in 2021.

School board member- Incumbents Darrell Hines and Mike Coughlin are running for re-election.

School board member positions in Mauston are elected at-large. The two candidates with the highest vote totals will fill the two board member seats.

Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608- 847-5451.

New Lisbon School District

The New Lisbon School District has two positions up for election in 2021.

School board member- Incumbents Nancy Cowen and Preston Hemerley are running for re-election.

School board member positions in New Lisbon are elected at-large. The two candidates with the highest vote totals will fill the two board member seats.

Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608-562-3700.

Necedah School District

The Necedah School District has one position up for election in 2021.

School board member- Dan Dutscheck is running for re-election. Dutscheck is running unopposed.

Terms are for three years. For more information, call the district at 608-565-2256.

Royall School District

Royall School District has two positions up for election in 2021.

Two seats up for grabs in Royall School Board election

School board member – Raye Walz and Doug Waterman are running for re-election. Incumbents Walz and Waterman are challenged by Marie Vitcenda and Kristine Howe.

School board member positions in Elroy are elected at-large. The two candidates with the highest vote totals will fill the two board member seats.

Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608-432-6301.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

