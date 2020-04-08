Spring Green couple gives $60,000 to Sauk Prairie Healthcare for cleaning equipment to kill COVID-19 virus

“During this natural disaster we all need to come together to overcome the disease and its effects,” Rapp said. “We hope that our donation will lead other people to also provide whatever resources they can to help the local hospital with what they will have to cope with.”

Wuerger said financial gifts, like the ones from the Rapp’s, don’t come everyday and it’s an emotional and humble feeling when someone wants to reach out to help.

“Gifts like that don’t come around very often, the only thing you can think to say is ‘thank you, thank you for your support,’” Wuerger said.

A press release from the foundation said the hospital is purchasing disinfectant equipment and solutions, protective gear for workers, including masks, gowns and gloves, and medical equipment for patients, such as IV pumps, ventilators and filters for equipment to help protect patients. These preparations represent close to $130,000 and does not including the cost of labor, or the losses in revenue from the cancelation, like elective surgeries.

The financial donation from the Rapp’s help take care of some of the expense.

“They are taking care of a lot of the expense associated with getting ready for the COVID surge in terms of materials,” Wuerger said of the Rapps’ donation.