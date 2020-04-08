Spring Green couple gives $60,000 to Sauk Prairie Healthcare for cleaning equipment to kill COVID-19 virus

Sauk Prairie Healthcare purchased two disinfectant systems to kill several types of pathogens, including COVID-19, because of a Spring Green area couple’s donation to its foundation.
Eric and Irene Rapp donated the money to the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation for the hospital to purchase two Ultraviolet Disinfectant Systems, also called a Moonbeam, for the environmental staff to use to clean and disinfect the hospital.
Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Todd Wuerger said the systems use UV light to kill several pathogens, including the COVID-19 virus, and are twice as effective as traditional cleaning and disinfection alone. He said the couple’s donation amounted to $60,000, with each system costing around $30,000 each.
He said the devices arrived at Sauk Prairie Healthcare for the hospital to use April 2. The systems are portable and can be used anywhere in the hospital but will more than likely be utilized in places where COVID-19 patients could be more present, like operating and patient rooms, he said.
“They are going to go to use immediately,” Wuerger said in an April 3 interview.
Eric Rapp said April 3 they wanted to provide the gift as a way to support the hospital and encourage the community to come together to do whatever it can to support it during the pandemic. The Sauk County Health Department has reported 21 positive cases of the coronavirus with two deaths while the state has reported 2,578 positive cases and 92 deaths as of April 8.
“During this natural disaster we all need to come together to overcome the disease and its effects,” Rapp said. “We hope that our donation will lead other people to also provide whatever resources they can to help the local hospital with what they will have to cope with.”
Wuerger said financial gifts, like the ones from the Rapp’s, don’t come everyday and it’s an emotional and humble feeling when someone wants to reach out to help.
“Gifts like that don’t come around very often, the only thing you can think to say is ‘thank you, thank you for your support,’” Wuerger said.
A press release from the foundation said the hospital is purchasing disinfectant equipment and solutions, protective gear for workers, including masks, gowns and gloves, and medical equipment for patients, such as IV pumps, ventilators and filters for equipment to help protect patients. These preparations represent close to $130,000 and does not including the cost of labor, or the losses in revenue from the cancelation, like elective surgeries.
The financial donation from the Rapp’s help take care of some of the expense.
“They are taking care of a lot of the expense associated with getting ready for the COVID surge in terms of materials,” Wuerger said of the Rapps’ donation.
Wuerger said it isn’t the first time the couple donated money to support equipment purchases for Sauk Prairie Healthcare. Three years ago, the couple supported the purchase of a 3D mammography for the hospital, a device used for doctors to detect breast cancer at an earlier rate, he said.
“They come in at times that are very timely,” Wuerger said. “I know they care deeply about this hospital. They are very humble and gracious people.”
Wuerger said the hospital is looking for other ways to get the community involved in the hospital’s preparations during the pandemic, like making cloth masks to distribute to staff not involved with patients and people around the community. A form is on the hospital’s website listing how the community can help under COVID-19 response: “How You Can Help Us Prepare.”
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.