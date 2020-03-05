Spring Green native arrested for 10th OWI offense, faces up to 15 years in prison

Sauk County sheriff’s department personnel arrested a man in Spring Green for his 10th operating while intoxicated offense late on Feb. 29, which is likely to lead to substantial legal consequences.

Spring Green native Paul Marzahl, 50, was traveling down Kennedy Road in his 2002 Buick sedan in the township just after 9 p.m, when a Sauk County deputy conducted a routine traffic stop.

According to Sauk County sheriff Chip Meister, upon identifying signs of inebriation, the deputy conducted field sobriety tests which Marzahl was unable to pass. He was transported to the Sauk County Jail, and he has been charged with operating while intoxicated, 10th offense, obstructing an officer, bail jumping and probation violation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is far from Marzahl’s first bout with the court system. His first appearance in a Wisconsin courtroom dates back to 1993, when he pled guilty to charges of battery and resisting an officer, for which he served six months in prison.

He escaped from prison shortly after, stealing a car to make his escape. However, he was brought back in and convicted of two Class D felonies, which carried concurrent three-year sentences.