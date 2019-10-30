The Spring Green based Taliesin Preservation’s focus on programming and community engagement has earned the organization recognition and most recently the 2019 Trustees Emeritus Award for Historic Site Stewardship.
The Taliesin Preservation is an 800 acre estate of Frank Lloyd Wright, which houses a home, studio and school.
“We are honored to accept this award for Historic Site Stewardship,” said Taliesin Preservation Executive Director Carrie Rodamaker. “Taliesin Preservation has always put the natural, cultural, and built environments of Taliesin (at) the forefront of our mission. I’m grateful for the work of my predecessors, all the members of our board, past and present, our partners in preservation the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, and most importantly, all the donors and supporters over the past 25 years who have made contributions to make this award possible.”
The award recognizes a nonprofit organization for sustained achievement in historic preservation, management and programming.
Communication Director Aron Meudt-Thering said Taliesin Preservation’s emphasis on programming set it apart.
“What the panel of judges said to us while we were out there was our holistic approach (and our) dimensional and dynamic programing is really what set us over the edge,” Meudt-Thering said. “It’s really about telling the inclusive stories and expanding on programming.”
Some of the current programming includes farm dinners, architecture camps, tours and a food artisan immersion program.
The food artisan immersion program is a training apprenticeship program from students from a wide variety of backgrounds to stay at Taliesin and learn for a whole season.
“We’re doing on the job training,” Meudt-Thering said. “We’ve developed that curriculum with Odessa Piper, the James Beard Award winning chef (and founder of) L’Etoile in Madison … this has been a dream of hers.”
Taliesin Preservation has contributed over $10 million to preservation projects to the Wisconsin estate since 1993.
Projects include the reconstruction of the Romeo and Juliet Windmill and the restoration of Wright’s Bedroom Terrace.
Visitors can experience the restored Tan-y-Deri building on one of the upcoming candle light luminary walks at Taliesin Preservation.
“Every year it’s taken a new form and this year we’re going to try (lighting) the interior road of Taliesin with candles,” Meudt-Thering said. “It ends up at a house called Tan-y-Deri, which is on the Taliesin Estate… We have hot cider and cookies for people out there.”
Candle light luminary walk on certain weekends in November and December. Specific dates for the candle light walks are Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8, and Dec. 14-15.
Meudt-Thering said engaging with the local community has been a long term focus.
“People are starting to get the hint that this isn’t some exclusive space only for out of town tourists,” Meudt-Thering said. “It’s been overwhelmingly successful. Often our events book out months in advance.”
