Spring Hill reports positive student progress in reading and math to Dells school board

School administrators provided updates on mid-year performance growth at the Feb. 24 Wisconsin Dells school board meeting, expressing optimism at students’ progress.
Spring Hill principal Julie Ennis, who oversees elementary and middle school students, provided a report that showing growth across the board. Spring Hill implemented the Super Kids Reading program at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year, and thus far it has paid dividends for the students. Kindergarten students at Spring Hill posted a 39 percent reading proficiency level in winter 2018, but that has jumped to 69 percent in the most recent measurement.
“The data during the second year of implementation also shows how much students are retaining,” Ennis said in her report. “This is demonstrated by viewing both grade level to grade level and by cohort.”
The growth at Spring Hill is not only limited to kindergarten reading levels; students of all ages are showing progress in both reading and math proficiency. Ennis charted the fall to winter proficiency growth in students from kindergarten through eighth grade in both reading and math, and not one grade showed regression in either category.
Ennis reported that she and the rest of the Spring Hill team were pleased with the results shown thus far, but that the school can climb higher still. She said that students can continue to move forward in their understanding of these core educational tenets, and many will do so by the end of the school year.
“Research shows that about 50 percent of your student body will reach their typical growth by the end of the year,” Ennis said. “We already have quite a few of our students… A lot of the grade levels have already met that, so they’re on to their stretch growth, which is what’s really going to close those gaps.”
In other business, the school board approved the high school’s inclusion in a new girls hockey co-op, offering up a new winter sport opportunity for students. The home school will be Baraboo, but students from the Dells, Mauston, Reedsburg and Elroy will also be welcome to participate.
The co-op application will now proceed to the WIAA, who will issue a decision on the team’s future before July 1, 2020.
In other business, the board:
Announced the 2020 high school valedictorian, Pablito Schultz, and salutatorian Alexander Bjelich.
Moved forward on the third phase of the Spring Hill air conditioning project, which is budgeted for $197,645.
Discussed potentially renaming the stretch of County Highway A in front of the new high school building to Brew Farm Road.