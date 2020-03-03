Spring Hill reports positive student progress in reading and math to Dells school board

School administrators provided updates on mid-year performance growth at the Feb. 24 Wisconsin Dells school board meeting, expressing optimism at students’ progress.

Spring Hill principal Julie Ennis, who oversees elementary and middle school students, provided a report that showing growth across the board. Spring Hill implemented the Super Kids Reading program at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year, and thus far it has paid dividends for the students. Kindergarten students at Spring Hill posted a 39 percent reading proficiency level in winter 2018, but that has jumped to 69 percent in the most recent measurement.

“The data during the second year of implementation also shows how much students are retaining,” Ennis said in her report. “This is demonstrated by viewing both grade level to grade level and by cohort.”

The growth at Spring Hill is not only limited to kindergarten reading levels; students of all ages are showing progress in both reading and math proficiency. Ennis charted the fall to winter proficiency growth in students from kindergarten through eighth grade in both reading and math, and not one grade showed regression in either category.