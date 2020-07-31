Spring Street project on target for mid October completion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The reconstruction of South Spring Street from Mill Street to Judson Drive is on schedule for completion by the middle of October.

An update sent to the city of Beaver Dam from MSA Senior Project Engineer Mike Laue on Thursday said the remaining underground sewer, water and storm construction is confined to the 600 and 700 blocks — between Willow and East South streets — and is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

The roadway, sidewalk and driveway aprons were completed on the 900 block — between Cooper and Stone streets. The Mill Street intersection has been completed and paving crews are currently working on the concrete flat work in the 400 and 500 blocks — between South Street and Mill Street.

The general contractor, Ptaschinski Construction, indicated the project is on schedule.

The project bid was about $4.2 million with the city receiving a $1 million grant for the project.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

