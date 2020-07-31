You are the owner of this article.
Spring Street project on target for mid October completion
The construction project to reconstruct South Spring Street from Mill Street to Judson Drive, are on time to be completed by the middle of October. Pictured is near the Mill Street intersection which has been completed and paving crews are currently working on the concrete flatwork in the 400 and 500 blocks.

 Aaron Holbrook

The reconstruction of South Spring Street from Mill Street to Judson Drive is on schedule for completion by the middle of October.

An update sent to the city of Beaver Dam from MSA Senior Project Engineer Mike Laue on Thursday said the remaining underground sewer, water and storm construction is confined to the 600 and 700 blocks — between Willow and East South streets — and is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

The roadway, sidewalk and driveway aprons were completed on the 900 block — between Cooper and Stone streets. The Mill Street intersection has been completed and paving crews are currently working on the concrete flat work in the 400 and 500 blocks — between South Street and Mill Street.

The general contractor, Ptaschinski Construction, indicated the project is on schedule.

The project bid was about $4.2 million with the city receiving a $1 million grant for the project.

