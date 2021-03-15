Spring thaw: Beaver Dam fundraiser concludes as car sinks

From the shores of Tahoe Park one thing is clear, spring has sprung, or at least the ice on Beaver Dam Lake has cracked open.
Beaver Dam Police Department’s car-through-the-ice fundraiser came to an end late Saturday night when water filled the inside of the vehicle and it sunk. Nothing but a bit of its roof was visible Sunday.
The raffle ticket holder who correctly picked March 13 as the day the car would go down will soon have some cold hard cash to collect. If more than one person selected the right date, they will be entered into a drawing for prizes. First place wins $400, second place receives $200, third place gets $100 and the next eight places win $25.
Beaver Dam Police Department Detective Dan Kuhnz of the Beaver Dam Police Charities spearheaded the fundraiser after receiving permission from the DNR. Wally’s Auto donated the car and removed its engine, transmission and all harmful fluids before it was placed on the ice so as not to contaminate the lake.
Local Girl Scout Troop 6724 used donated paint from Sherwin-Williams to make the vehicle look like a squad car. And support came from other businesses, as well. Mick Fischer Trophy & Engraving Shop provided the advertising signage for the raffle and Johnny’s 66 volunteered to remove the car from the lake once the ice is gone.
The car rested on the ice for almost six weeks without any noticeable movement. But with temperatures reaching the high 50 to low 60 degree mark this past week, the ice became unstable. Strong winds on Thursday morning had ticket holders excited as first one, and then both wheels on the passenger side broke through the ice.
The squad slowly tipped on its side throughout the course of the afternoon, with the wheels on the driver side seemingly cemented to the ice. That’s the way the car remained all day Friday and most of Saturday. Pools of water started to form around the car in the afternoon sun and it finally gave way in the dark of night.
All monies raised from the car-through-the-ice fundraiser benefit Beaver Dam Police Charities Inc. which supports various community causes. Kuhnz said the nonprofit organization hopes to run the fundraiser again next year using the same vehicle.
Fave 5: Reporter Kelly Simon shares her top picks of 2020
Reporters at Capital Newspapers have been asked to compile a list of their five favorite stories of 2020. Like many of you, I’m having a hard time grasping that the year is ending when in many ways it still feels like March.
My colleagues and I have rarely seen one another since that time, but our work has not ceased. Coverage of the coronavirus pandemic has dominated the headlines this year and we have written “wash your hands, wear a mask and socially distance” more times than I care to count. But throughout the health crisis we've continued to cover city and county government issues, elections, court actions and the many changes taking place in our school and business environments. Bottom line, we are reporting daily on what you need to know.
That being said, I miss reporting on weekly arts, music and festivities in our communities. I relish taking photos and videos of people having fun. I long for the days of live entertainment, spending time at the county fair or watching a parade. It is at those type of events where I learn what brings our readers joy.
So the stories I’ve chosen to share from this past year are not heavy-hitters, but ones about your neighbors that are meant to do nothing more than bring a smile to your face.
As a bonus, my "Fave 5" list includes a video tour I produced of the fall colors at Dodge County's Ledge Park. Full disclosure: It's special to me not only because autumn is my favorite season, but also because it features music composed by my son, Eric.
Gov. Tony Evers ordered Wisconsinites to stay in their homes starting the week of March 25, 2020, to fend off the coronavirus outbreak
