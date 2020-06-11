Sprucing up the Dodge County Center for the Arts

Dodge County Center for the Arts is preparing to brighten up its parking lot with the addition of a colorful painted fence.
The Beaver Dam Landmark Commission approved the outdoor fencing plan last week, which will also serve as a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization.
Approximately 80 wooden boards will be sold for $25 each to anyone of any age who wishes to show off their artistic talent. Some sponsorships will be offered for those who wish to paint but are unable to afford the fee.
DCCA board member Kraig Kasten said community members can paint the boards on their own or may do so at the center on June 26 and 27.
“We’re participating in the citywide sidewalk/rummage sale on those days and will have painting stations set up so the boards can be painted here,” he said. “If someone wants to buy more than one board to paint, they’re welcome to.”
DCCA requests that the paintings be tasteful and appropriate for the general public to view. Any boards taken home need to be returned by Oct. 31.
The arts center is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The popular Nancy Zieman Exhibit ended early because of the state’s Safer at Home order.
“It was the largest single collection of all her quilts ever and it will probably never happen again. We’re so thankful to Rich Zieman, Deanna Springer and everyone else who helped set up the exhibit,” said Kasten. “It was the biggest exhibit we’ve ever had; people came from Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota to see the amazing collection.”
DCCA is hoping to provide a “virtual tour” of the exhibit this summer for those who weren’t able to view it in person.
The center’s annual used book sale and starving artists’ sale also did not take place because of the mandated closure. They have been rescheduled to June 26 and 27 in the parking lot, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
“Most of our volunteers are over age 70 and we don’t want to put them at risk, so it’s best to close down indoor events for now,” he said.
The Plein Air Festival, which features artists painting outdoors, will take place around Dodge County from Aug. 23-30. An exhibit of plein air pieces will be on display from Aug. 30-Sept. 30 at DCCA.
Although no exhibits are currently being held at the center, work is being done on the inside of the building. The boardroom is being relocated to the lower level to provide more exhibit space and a new hanging space is being installed.
Kasten said DCCA is always in need of volunteers and if someone has some time to give they should call (920) 341-6278 or email info@bdaaa.org.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
