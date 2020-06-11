Sprucing up the Dodge County Center for the Arts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dodge County Center for the Arts is preparing to brighten up its parking lot with the addition of a colorful painted fence.

The Beaver Dam Landmark Commission approved the outdoor fencing plan last week, which will also serve as a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization.

Approximately 80 wooden boards will be sold for $25 each to anyone of any age who wishes to show off their artistic talent. Some sponsorships will be offered for those who wish to paint but are unable to afford the fee.

DCCA board member Kraig Kasten said community members can paint the boards on their own or may do so at the center on June 26 and 27.

“We’re participating in the citywide sidewalk/rummage sale on those days and will have painting stations set up so the boards can be painted here,” he said. “If someone wants to buy more than one board to paint, they’re welcome to.”

DCCA requests that the paintings be tasteful and appropriate for the general public to view. Any boards taken home need to be returned by Oct. 31.

The arts center is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The popular Nancy Zieman Exhibit ended early because of the state’s Safer at Home order.