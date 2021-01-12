SSM Health Clinic to feature local beauty

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I took photos of local landmarks and the countryside,” Fiebig said. “Agriculture is big in the area. That’s important to us all, so I captured some of those images as well.”

“I hadn’t used a camera in quite some time so I actually had to borrow one,” said Fiebig. “I went out to Beaver Dam and spent many hours driving around the community and taking photographs of this and that – some things that had been requested and whatever else caught my eye.”

She said, “This opportunity was really emotional for me. I had all but given up on photography and having my art in this new facility has really brought me back to my first love. I am honored to be a part of this project as it serves the community in a positive way and hopefully gives those who enter the clinic a sense of comfort — seeing their hometown featured throughout. I’m looking forward to see what they’ve done with my photographs.”

Spolar Studio used some of the more than 200 images submitted in collages and other works to capture the essence of the area. A preview of that work reveals images largely printed as shot and other images converted into collages and more abstract designs. Artwork is designed to fill a specific role in the clinic.