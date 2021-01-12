SSM Health Clinic to feature local beauty

For a Fond du Lac artist, taking photographs around Beaver Dam was a voyage of discovery.
She was familiar with the area, but seeing it again while creating art gave her a larger appreciation for its scenic beauty.
Susan Fiebig is a writer and photographer who helped create the artwork that will hang in the new SSM Health Clinic at 130 Corporate Drive, Beaver Dam.
“I created the ‘Our Town — A Photographic Journey’ in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh and my concept of showcasing photographic images of the community, its architecture and the surrounding landscape, seemed to be the right fit for this project,” said Fiebig who was contacted by Molly Haack of Angesian. (what is Haak’s title)
“I was thrilled to be asked to participate as this project not only intrigued me, it gave me the opportunity to rekindle my relationship with photography,:” Fiebig said.
Fiebig opened a gallery in Fond du Lac called “The Enchanted Cottage” in 2001 and represented more than 65 area artists. She has since opened her own studio and concentrates on her own work there. She has written a book about the best bloody mary’s in Wisconsin, created collages and built sculptures using old car doors. She is currently writing a memoir.
Her role for SSM Health was to take the photos and to transfer those images to Spolar Studio in Glendale. The images provided the backbone for the art the studio created.
“I took photos of local landmarks and the countryside,” Fiebig said. “Agriculture is big in the area. That’s important to us all, so I captured some of those images as well.”
“I hadn’t used a camera in quite some time so I actually had to borrow one,” said Fiebig. “I went out to Beaver Dam and spent many hours driving around the community and taking photographs of this and that – some things that had been requested and whatever else caught my eye.”
She said, “This opportunity was really emotional for me. I had all but given up on photography and having my art in this new facility has really brought me back to my first love. I am honored to be a part of this project as it serves the community in a positive way and hopefully gives those who enter the clinic a sense of comfort — seeing their hometown featured throughout. I’m looking forward to see what they’ve done with my photographs.”
Spolar Studio used some of the more than 200 images submitted in collages and other works to capture the essence of the area. A preview of that work reveals images largely printed as shot and other images converted into collages and more abstract designs. Artwork is designed to fill a specific role in the clinic.
“Artwork in healing environments serves several positive purposes,” said Tony Spolar, studio head. “First of all, it provides a positive distraction by drawing attention away from the situation. On a deeper level, as the color, scale and textures of the piece are studied further, they provide positive emotional resonance and allow further distraction and relaxation. Finally, recognizable pieces of art in key locations will help viewers remember their path through the building and can act as a visual piece of contextual wayfinding to help people feel confident about where they have been and are going.”
Like Spolar, Fiebig knows that art will be meaningful for patients and staff serving at the new clinic.
“I hope that patients are able to gain not only comfort, but a deep sense of pride when they see their hometown celebrated in a way that depicts all the beautiful and often overlooked attributes of their community,” Fiebig said. “Artwork in a clinic or hospital is very important for both the patient and the clinician as it creates a more positive, healthy atmosphere for everyone. Art can be an escape from whatever reality a patient is facing.”
The new 40,000-square-foot, stand-alone clinic will house numerous SSM Health primary and specialty care providers and Fond du Lac Regional Clinic providers, as well as imaging, laboratory and pharmacy services. Once completed, SSM Health will move services currently provided in leased space adjacent to Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam to the new location. The plan is to begin to provide patient care in the clinic starting Feb. 22.