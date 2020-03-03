SSM Health to build $16.5 million clinic in Beaver Dam

SSM Health announced plans Tuesday to build a $16.5 million in Beaver Dam.
According to a press release, SSM closed on five acres of land in the north side 151 Business Park to build the two-story, 40,000-square-foot clinic facility last week. The land was purchased from the city, according to SSM spokesperson Kim Sveum, though further details were not clear Tuesday. SSM will move services out of space currently leased adjacent to Marshfield Medical Center — Beaver Dam. The clinic will house primary and specialty care providers and offer imaging, lab and pharmacy services.
"We are excited about the opportunities this new location will offer to patients and families in the Beaver Dam area," said Damond Boatwright, the SSM Health Regional President, in a statement. "The new location, which will be located just off Highway 151, will provide more convenience for patients, along with upgraded facilities and equipment and allows us room for growth."
Construction is expected to begin in the spring with the clinic opening in the later winter of this year or early spring of 2021.
"We are very pleased to learn that SSM Health’s long-standing service to our community will continue with the addition of this new facility," Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said in the press release. "This clinic will provide residents with local and convenient access to state-of-the-art services, as well as outstanding health care providers. We are grateful to SSM Health for their investment in, and continued commitment to Beaver Dam."
SSM Health is a Catholic nonprofit healthcare system based in St. Louis and has facilities in southern Wisconsin, including Madison, Fond du Lac, Waupun and Baraboo.
Last year, the Marshfield Clinic organization completed a process absorbing Beaver Dam Community Hospitals and reorganizing it into Marshfield Medical Center — Beaver Dam.
