SSM Health to temporarily suspend Wisconsin Dells services

A day after St. Louis-based SSM Health announced furloughs for 2,000 employees across four states, the company announced local branches of the health system in Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells will temporarily suspend services.

“To best respond to operational needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, SSM Health will temporarily suspend services at its Lake Delton Urgent Care and Wisconsin Dells Dean Medical Group locations,” a statement from Kim Sveum, SSM Health Communications Manager said.

The suspension goes into effect at the close of business on May 1 for Dean Medical Group offices in Wisconsin Dells, and at close of business May 2 for SSM Health Urgent Care in Lake Delton. No reopening date for the end of the suspension has been provided. The company directed patients to visit SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for urgent care needs during the suspension.

For non-urgent matters, SSM Health said they will reach out to patients to reschedule appointments.