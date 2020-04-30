SSM Health to temporarily suspend Wisconsin Dells services

A day after St. Louis-based SSM Health announced furloughs for 2,000 employees across four states, the company announced local branches of the health system in Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells will temporarily suspend services.
“To best respond to operational needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, SSM Health will temporarily suspend services at its Lake Delton Urgent Care and Wisconsin Dells Dean Medical Group locations,” a statement from Kim Sveum, SSM Health Communications Manager said.
The suspension goes into effect at the close of business on May 1 for Dean Medical Group offices in Wisconsin Dells, and at close of business May 2 for SSM Health Urgent Care in Lake Delton. No reopening date for the end of the suspension has been provided. The company directed patients to visit SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for urgent care needs during the suspension.
For non-urgent matters, SSM Health said they will reach out to patients to reschedule appointments.
“When necessary, patients will be scheduled for an in-person visit with a provider at another location that is within close geographic proximity,” Sveum said. “We will do our best to schedule patients with their current provider. If appropriate, patients will be scheduled for a telehealth visit, which often is completed with their preference of provider.”
SSM Health’s announcement comes a day after the company announced furloughs expected to last 13 weeks for 2,000 employees across the four states in which the health system operates. The company has more than 40,000 employees in total, with about 14,500 employees in Wisconsin.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and SSM Health is evaluating community safety and needs on an ongoing basis,” Sveum said. “We want to assure our Baraboo/Dells/Lake Delton communities that we are committed to serving their health needs and will continue to work with them to continually assess the right time to resume services at these locations. We thank our communities, patients and visitors for their patience and understanding during this time.”
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo has urgent care services available from 3-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. If experiencing a medical emergency call 9-1-1.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
