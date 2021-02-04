SSM Health vaccination site in Baraboo expands eligible patients to include ages 65 and up

SSM Health expanded its Baraboo vaccination clinic Wednesday and is now administering the COVID-19 vaccine to people as young as 65 after focusing on those 75 and older for the last week and a half.

The state started allowing anyone 65 and older to receive the vaccine last week, but SSM Health decided to prioritize older patients “as they are at a higher risk for serious complications and hospitalization due to COVID-19” and because of the large number eligible people, according to a news release from the health care system.

Roughly 700,000 Wisconsin residents are 65 and older, according to the state Department of Health Services. The state currently receives about 70,000 doses of the vaccine each week from the federal government.

Heather Sloan, spokesperson for SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, said in an email that vaccination efforts are going well so far. As of Thursday, the Baraboo clinic has administered more than 1,800 doses since it started vaccinating employees on Dec. 29, she said.

“We are asking everyone to continue being patient,” Sloan said. “We know many people are excited to get the vaccine, but right now we are limited by supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines.”