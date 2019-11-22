The SSM Health St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary board and its members hold many fundraisers throughout the year, working to provide scholarship opportunities to local students as well as new and updated equipment throughout the hospital.
The auxiliary's annual holiday bazaar fundraiser Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. kicks off the string of upcoming fundraisers for the group. It will be held in the Ringling Room in the lower level of the hospital.
The bazaar offers handmade items such as blankets, hats, and car seat ponchos, which are designed to go over a child's car seat to keep them warm, as it is unsafe to wear a jacket while strapped into a child safety seat, said Sharon Lesar, Auxiliary member and chair for the holiday bazaar.
The items are created by members of the auxiliary sewing and knitting groups.
The fundraiser will also include homemade baked goods, prepared by auxiliary members, and gently used handbags that have been donated. The Nut Man, a company that sells different varieties of nuts and candies, will be selling products during the bazaar.
"We have things that represent Wisconsin, and a lot of unique things," said Lesar. "People love it, a lot of people do some Christmas shopping here because you just don't find these anywhere else."
In addition to the holiday bazaar, the hospital and auxiliary will be hosting the festival of love and light, which features the lighting of a Christmas tree in the hospital's healing garden.
The event is meant to honor loved ones who have died, and patrons are able to purchase Christmas light bulbs to honor the memory of a loved one for $5, or a string of lights to honor multiple people for $25, said Julia Randles, executive director of the St. Clare Foundation.
"We light up the garden for Christmas for the first time, and it gives people the chance to honor the memory of their loved ones and other individuals," said Randles.
The tree lighting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the healing garden at St. Clare hospital.
All proceeds from the fundraisers go towards supporting the auxiliary's mission of providing the hospital with funds for new equipment and providing local students with scholarships.
Most recently the auxiliary donated $75,000 to update the hospitals stereotactic equipment, which includes 3D mammogram imaging and breast biopsy equipment.
The new biopsy equipment will make biopsying breast tissue less uncomfortable for the patient and provide a clearer and easier procedure for doctors and raidologists, said Randles.
"Breast cancer is a big deal, so many people are afflicted with it," said Lasar. "And if you can make it easier for people, I think that's great."
In the past, donations from the auxiliary included, exercise bikes for the cardiac rehabilitation department of the hospital and accuvein monitors which help practitioners locate veins for IV's and blood draws.
In addition to providing new and updated equipment to the hospital, the auxiliary focuses on supporting local students who are going into the medical field by providing scholarships.
Each year the auxiliary gives out 15 to 19 $600 scholarships to students who are graduating from Baraboo or Wisconsin Dells high schools.
"As far as scholarships and education go, anything helps, college is expensive," said Ann Adkins, auxiliary member. "Our scholarships help a little, to give them a little boost."
