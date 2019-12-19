21st Christmas Day dinner in Portage is 'never a chore' for volunteers

Denise and Rich Cada are among 45 volunteers working behind the scenes for the 21st annual Christmas Day Dinner at Portage Presbyterian Church.
The free meal is valuable to them in the same way it’s valuable to the people they serve, they said.
“We don’t have any family living in this area,” Denise Cada said. “It helps us get through the day; we enjoy seeing and talking to the people.”
The husband and wife don’t belong to the church. They belong to CrossPoint Assembly of God in Portage. Every year, for at least the past 10 years, they've contributed to a meal that serves about 200 community members.
Denominations don’t factor into their decision to help out.
“Who should want to sit at home on Christmas Day and eat by themselves?” Rich Cada said.
The answer to that is nobody, the Rev. Dave Hankins said. Hankins has watched the event grow every year since it started as a church mission project in the late 1990s.
“As more and more people found out there’s a need for this meal, it just got bigger,” Hankins said of volunteers like the Cadas. “The people responded, which happens a lot in this community.”
Volunteer and church member Nancy Schaper said the church, for the first time, needed to make a waiting room for its guests last year. Volunteers served food to 170 people who sat down in the church’s basement, delivered 29 meals to homebound residents and issued 10 carry-outs.
“We stress that it’s open to everyone,” Schaper said of the increasing attendance, though she worried there are still a few people who might think it’s only open to the needy.
This year’s menu includes turkey breast, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, squash, cranberries, ice cream, cookies, bars, fudge from a community member who goes by the name “Mrs. Claus” and drinks of coffee, milk and water.
Volunteers will cook 50 pounds of ham, thanks to a donation from The Corner Pocket restaurant. Volunteers will cook 110 pounds of turkey, thanks, in part, to Festival Foods, which once again donated $100 and provided discounts for the church’s usual $400 grocery bill, Schaper said.
This year, Schaper won a 23-pound turkey in a meat raffle at Jack’s Tap, which she'll donate to the meal, she said.
The 45 volunteers cook and carve the meat, set the tables, serve the food, box the food, deliver the food, wash the dishes and clean up afterward.
“It’s a fun time for everyone,” Schaper said of a family atmosphere, which, for the Cadas, sometimes includes good-natured ribbing among volunteers.
There was one year Denise Cada couldn’t make it to the event as she underwent cancer treatment. She nevertheless felt like she was there, she said.
“They sent me pictures of Rich wearing a pink, frilly apron,” Denise Cada said. “It was the only apron left when he got there. But he wore it.”
Said her husband, “We joke around with everyone. It’s really all about being together with other people, and it’s never a chore.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.