21st Christmas Day dinner in Portage is 'never a chore' for volunteers

Denise and Rich Cada are among 45 volunteers working behind the scenes for the 21st annual Christmas Day Dinner at Portage Presbyterian Church.

The free meal is valuable to them in the same way it’s valuable to the people they serve, they said.

“We don’t have any family living in this area,” Denise Cada said. “It helps us get through the day; we enjoy seeing and talking to the people.”

The husband and wife don’t belong to the church. They belong to CrossPoint Assembly of God in Portage. Every year, for at least the past 10 years, they've contributed to a meal that serves about 200 community members.

Denominations don’t factor into their decision to help out.

“Who should want to sit at home on Christmas Day and eat by themselves?” Rich Cada said.

The answer to that is nobody, the Rev. Dave Hankins said. Hankins has watched the event grow every year since it started as a church mission project in the late 1990s.

“As more and more people found out there’s a need for this meal, it just got bigger,” Hankins said of volunteers like the Cadas. “The people responded, which happens a lot in this community.”