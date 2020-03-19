St. Clare encourages online contacts, begins visitor screenings due to COVID-19

Laura Walczak, president of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo, said the goal of the hospital is to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 as it makes its way into Sauk County.

“Our primary concern is to ensure the safety of the community, our patients and our staff,” Walczak said.

The facility has consistent emergency management plans and implemented an incident command Jan. 26 upon first learning about the coronavirus concerns, Walczak said. They work with both the Sauk County Health Department and the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, following their guidelines at the hospital.

As of Tuesday, the hospital postponed all non-urgent visits and procedures, Walczak said.

“This is to contain the healthy people outside of the hospital,” she said. “We want to make sure you are aware we are prepared to meet your needs. We do have our plans in place.”

They hope to maintain that goal through telehealth communications, where patients can talk to a doctor about their symptoms from the safety of their home through an online service through their ssmhealth.com website. Those without internet access can call Dean on Call Nurses at 1-800-576-8773.