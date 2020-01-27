St. Cloud State selects Kirchberg to Dean's List
St. Cloud State selects Kirchberg to Dean's List

Lauren Kirchberg, from Columbus, was named to the 2019 fall Dean's List at St. Cloud State University. Kirchberg is studying Mass Communications in the College of Liberal Arts, working toward a bachelor of science degree.

Kirchberg, a sophomore, is also a member of the St. Cloud softball team. 

St. Cloud State University is Minnesota's second-largest university, with more than 13,000 students from 90 different nations. Students choose from more than 60 graduate study programs and more than 200 majors, minors and pre-professional programs that hold nearly every available national accreditation. The 100-acre campus is located about an hour northwest of Minneapolis along the banks of the Mississippi River.

