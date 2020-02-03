St. Jerome Church in Columbus hosting Bingo night

St. Jerome Church, in conjunction with the Knights of Columbus 1609, will be hosting Bingo Saturday, Feb. 8. Doors open at 5 p.m. with Bingo starting at 6 p.m. Participants can play 21 games for as little as $15. Bingo will be paying out $30 per game based on 60 players. The last game of the night is progressive bingo. The jackpot starts at about $1,207. Adding half of progressive sales, the jackpot should be about $1,500. That game will be paying out $100 after 53 numbers. Refreshments, including beer, are also available. St. Jerome is located at 1550 Farnham St. in Columbus. If 6 p.m. is too early, come about 7:15 and play the second set of 10 games, or 8:30 to play just the progressive jackpot game.