St. Jerome Church, in conjunction with the Knights of Columbus 1609, will be hosting Bingo Saturday, Dec. 14. Doors open at 5 p.m. with Bingo starting at 6 p.m. Participants can play 21 games for as little as $15. The event pays out $30 per game based on 60 players. The last game of the night is progressive bingo. The jackpot starts at about $1,057. Adding half of progressive sales, the jackpot should be about $1,200, paying $100 after 52 numbers. Refreshments, including beer, are also available. St. Jerome is located at 1550 Farnham St. in Columbus. If 6 p.m. is too early, come about 7:15 and play the second set of 10 games, or 8:30 to play just the progressive jackpot game. The church hosts Bingo events for the community throughout the year. Help celebrate the end of 2019 with a fun night of Bingo to help support a good cause.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)