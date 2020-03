St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1935 Highway V, Sun Prairie (East Bristol), will host its annual St. Pat's Dance March 14, 7:30 - 11:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Music will be provided by the Kristi B Band. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years of age and includes lunch and door prizes. Those under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.