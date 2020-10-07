St. Katharine Drexel School goes virtual for two weeks

Students at S. Katharine Drexel, 503 S. Spring St, are going to school virtually after several students tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the letter that went out to families, a number of students in grades kindergarten, first, second and seventh tested positive. None of the students have attended classes in the school this week.

“All students in grades 4k through 8 have been deemed a close contact in an abundance of caution,” according to the letter.

The letter was dated for Tuesday and said that the school would be closed for a 14-day period while it followed its reopening plan. The students at the school from 3K until 8th grade will participate in classes virtually.

The students are expected to return to the school on Oct. 19.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

