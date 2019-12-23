St. Mary School in Portage donates two carloads of items to River Haven homeless shelter

Students at St. Mary School thought about the things they sometimes take for granted Friday as they filled two vehicles with essential items for the River Haven homeless shelter in Portage.
“It makes me feel like I made somebody’s life better,” eighth-grader Addison Fahey said of Christmastime donations including shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes, razors, shaving cream, bottled water, folders, notebooks, brooms, paper towels, all-purpose floor cleaner, coffee, 13-gallon garbage bags and more.
Prior to December, eighth-grader Chloe Hibner had never considered the possibility that others in her community might lack the laundry detergent her family donated to the cause. “I thought about how simple these products are,” she said, “but also how much they can really help someone.”
Students in grades 4K through 8 contributed to the school’s Essentials Drive that started Dec. 1, in the first week of Advent, and culminated with the donation Friday. The drive’s slogan was, “Preparing our best selves while helping others become theirs” -- a message that physical education teacher Heather Due said St. Mary students took to heart.
“I was overhearing different conversations from students who were saying, ‘Really? Some kids don’t have toothpaste and toothbrushes?’” said Due, who led the donation project. “Our school mission throughout the year is thinking about people in need and (the River Haven donation) really drew attention to the fact that not everyone has what we have.”
River Haven Executive Director Raquel Schwanbeck said the donations the shelter has received, from the whole community during the holiday season, should last the facility for at least the first half of 2020.
“It’s awesome; we’re very, very grateful for this donation and for all the support we’ve received,” she said of local efforts that also included kitchen appliance donations -- microwaves, toasters and more -- from Columbia County employees. “The impact is pretty huge.”
The family shelter, located on East Pleasant Street, and the men’s shelter, located nearby, have for several months operated at full capacity with extensive waiting lists. The family shelter regularly holds 15 people while the men’s holds another 10.
For much of 2019, River Haven has been trying to raise $14,000 for bathroom renovations but is only a quarter of the way there, Schwanbeck said. Its fall festival, which included a cookout, games for children and tours of the shelter, occurred on a very cold and windy October day and raised less than $1,000.
River Haven’s upstairs shower cannot be used because it leaks into the ceiling of the downstairs bedroom, said Tracy Cooper, who chairs the board for River Haven. The facility also wants to make its downstairs bathroom handicapped accessible.
“We’re still targeting the early spring (for bathroom renovations) and we encourage people to use the donation boxes we have around town,” Cooper said.
Donation boxes in Portage have been set up at Associated Bank, Jeff’s Tire, Portage Mart and Pizza Hut, Schwanbeck said. As operating costs continue to climb, River Haven is actively pursuing 2020 sponsors in the community. Sponsorship costs $330 per month. Earlier this year, Schwanbeck estimated that River Haven’s annual operating costs would amount to more than $120,000 in 2020 and beyond.
Said Cooper, “I’m amazed and thrilled by the support we’ve received (from St. Mary’s and the others). It’s a community-funded shelter and without the community, we wouldn’t be here. It’s a blessing.”
