St. Mary School in Portage donates two carloads of items to River Haven homeless shelter

River Haven Executive Director Raquel Schwanbeck said the donations the shelter has received, from the whole community during the holiday season, should last the facility for at least the first half of 2020.

“It’s awesome; we’re very, very grateful for this donation and for all the support we’ve received,” she said of local efforts that also included kitchen appliance donations -- microwaves, toasters and more -- from Columbia County employees. “The impact is pretty huge.”

The family shelter, located on East Pleasant Street, and the men’s shelter, located nearby, have for several months operated at full capacity with extensive waiting lists. The family shelter regularly holds 15 people while the men’s holds another 10.

For much of 2019, River Haven has been trying to raise $14,000 for bathroom renovations but is only a quarter of the way there, Schwanbeck said. Its fall festival, which included a cookout, games for children and tours of the shelter, occurred on a very cold and windy October day and raised less than $1,000.

River Haven’s upstairs shower cannot be used because it leaks into the ceiling of the downstairs bedroom, said Tracy Cooper, who chairs the board for River Haven. The facility also wants to make its downstairs bathroom handicapped accessible.