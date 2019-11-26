In the eyes of Amy Jo Fisher, the free Thanksgiving Day dinner at St. Mary’s School runs like a “well-oiled machine."
Volunteers made it that way.
“It pretty much runs on its own,” the event organizer said of key contributors to the community meal, some new, some old. “It’s now self-sufficient, and that’s a huge win.”
General Engineering Co. in Portage, earlier this month, raised $400 in an annual soup cook-off, helping St. Mary’s Catholic Church to pay for grocery items on Tuesday, including 160 pounds of turkey.
Portage Walmart, the day prior, donated $300 worth of supplies including dish towels, oven mitts, kitchen bags and some relatively pricey oven roasters, Fisher said. The business is a new contributor in 2019, recently asking her for a list of miscellaneous needs and then promptly purchasing everything on her list.
Portage Culver’s, once again, donated 150 to-go containers for deliveries that only happen thanks to dozens of volunteers who drive the meals to home-bound residents.
“And the list just goes on,” Fisher said of the help she receives.
The Thanksgiving dinner -- served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the school cafeteria -- brings in more than 200 visitors while Fisher's drivers deliver more than 100 meals every year.
“Not everybody may believe what we believe, but everyone gets hungry,” the Rev. Gary Krahenbuhl said of the event. Krahenbuhl, one of more than 100 volunteers, greets the guests as they arrive at the church and later he washes the dishes -- many, many dishes, he said.
Church leaders estimated the tradition started more than 20 years ago. Fisher started organizing it when Krahenbuhl came to the church seven years ago, and she never looked back.
“To see all walks of life come in here and sit down and talk to someone they don’t know, it just fills my cup,” Fisher said.
Parish Administrator Lisa Clemmons takes all of the delivery orders, which need to be in before the parish office closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Clemmons and her family also help with the kitchen duties and serving guests.
“When it started years ago this was more of a church effort, but with (Fisher), there was transition,” Clemmons said. “We started getting volunteers from every aspect of the community, including from other churches. The word just got out more and more, and now it feels like a complete community effort, which is awesome.”
Dinner guests include but are not limited to people with small families, people who live a long distance from family and those who have no family left at all, Krahenbuhl said. The dinner reminds him of a Bible hymn titled, “All Are Welcome,” which is one that his church sings on a regular basis.
“I think what we’re called to do as Catholics, as Christians, as God’s children, is not to distinguish who gets to be fed because we all get hungry and we all belong,” Krahenbuhl said of the meal and the message of the hymn. “We want to make sure they know they belong to a bigger family.”
How welcome their dinner guests feel on Thanksgiving speaks to the entire point of the annual dinner, Clemmons agreed. It's her favorite feature of the event, by far.
“There are some people with nowhere else to go,” Clemmons said of visitors she's gotten to know through the years. “I see a lot of repeat customers, and I think that’s because the atmosphere is so welcoming they feel comfortable in coming back.
“There’s no judgment here; you come in and sit with people you normally don’t sit with and share a meal.”
