St. Mary's of Portage plans project to expand, shift church blueprint built in 1850s

The $8.2 million project would make adjustments visible to parishioners. Others are more necessary but not as obvious, such as improved heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems along with more efficient units. Lighting and sound systems will be improved and steps, sidewalks and parking lots will either be fixed or replaced.

The church will expand to the east of its current structure and the worship space will shift. Along with the seating, the altar platform will be rotated 90 degrees clockwise. The entry will be on the west side of the building abutting the parking lot rather than West Cook Street as it is currently. Pews will be replaced and spaced to enable better visibility during mass.

Krahenbuhl said an exciting change would be the addition of a large multipurpose room for gathering fellowship space and a working kitchen. They would also have bathrooms that have hot water and will be bigger than two stalls.

A new choir area will provide more space for musical instruments and singers and an existing reconciliation space will be renovated to accommodate for larger private and personal confessions. The renovation will add a baptismal font and church aisles will be widened. The altar will have a ramp and some pews will be shortened for people with limited mobility. A new elevator will be part of the entrance.