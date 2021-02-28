St. Mary's of Portage plans project to expand, shift church blueprint built in 1850s

The Rev. Gary Krahenbuhl, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage, knows the planned renovation of the building that has stood for nearly two centuries is no small undertaking.
“It’s a huge project,” Krahenbuhl said in describing the updates to the building. “The last time the footprint of the church changed was in 1886.”
Improvements to the church building first finished in 1859 will allow for an increased capacity and a better layout with improved accessibility. The last renovation done to the building was in the 1970s, Krahenbuhl said, and it’s apparent there are needed updates.
“It has a lot that just needed to be tended to,” Krahenbuhl said.
Organizers had a minimum goal of $3.5 million in fundraising to break ground on the project. Now that the donations have exceeded $3.2 million, Krahenbuhl said they are “hopeful to begin, shovel in the ground, this summer some time.” However, that depends on the success of the fundraising campaign.
“We’re trying to raise $3.5 million, that’s our goal, but then we have set another goal above that of $5 million,” Krahenbuhl said. “If we raise five million, we can do it without accruing any debt.”
The church, which is the oldest in the history of the Madison Diocese, officially began a capital campaign Saturday with a kick-off celebration of the “Our Church--Our Future” Campaign. Krahenbuhl recently announced the news to congregation members at the church.
The $8.2 million project would make adjustments visible to parishioners. Others are more necessary but not as obvious, such as improved heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems along with more efficient units. Lighting and sound systems will be improved and steps, sidewalks and parking lots will either be fixed or replaced.
The church will expand to the east of its current structure and the worship space will shift. Along with the seating, the altar platform will be rotated 90 degrees clockwise. The entry will be on the west side of the building abutting the parking lot rather than West Cook Street as it is currently. Pews will be replaced and spaced to enable better visibility during mass.
Krahenbuhl said an exciting change would be the addition of a large multipurpose room for gathering fellowship space and a working kitchen. They would also have bathrooms that have hot water and will be bigger than two stalls.
A new choir area will provide more space for musical instruments and singers and an existing reconciliation space will be renovated to accommodate for larger private and personal confessions. The renovation will add a baptismal font and church aisles will be widened. The altar will have a ramp and some pews will be shortened for people with limited mobility. A new elevator will be part of the entrance.
Krahenbuhl said one fixture of the church greatly in need of updates is the steeple, which still has a dirty crawl space. He said it can be repaired and a fire sprinkler system installed for better safety. Plans include the replacement of the roof to better insulate the building and reduce energy costs as well as reframing the stained-glass windows.
“It sets the church in a strong presence for generations to come,” Krahenbuhl said. “It allows for more accessibility for people. It will add that gathering space. Right now, people come out of church and they’re on the sidewalk next to the highway.”
Steve Sobiek, director of Business Development & Planning for the city, said the project will benefit Portage through community development.
“It certainly will benefit the city because St. Mary’s is just one of the most vibrant parish communities in the diocese,” Sobiek said. “It’s certainly the oldest.”
He said the expansion shows an investment in the future of the city by an institution of education and architectural beauty. Sobiek said the architectural plans were some of the most complex viewed by the city Plan Commission and was excited to see the changes that will likely echo St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, which he considers one of the most “beautiful architectural buildings in the region.”
“Once completed, I think it’s going to draw people to Portage,” Sobiek said. “I think it’s going to be a beautiful architectural addition to the city.”
The project will likely take about a year to complete, Krahenbuhl said. The committee to plan these updates has been meeting regularly for five years. There were discussions over possibly relocating or building anew, but the history that dates back to before Portage was a city was an important factor in their decision, Krahenbuhl said.
“We looked at all sorts of plans,” he said. “We just feel the preservation, because it’s such a historical building...that’s significant.”
